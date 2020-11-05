Financial Gravity Companies Named As One Of 50 Most Admired Companies Of The Year 2020 By The Silicon Review Magazine

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) Chairman & CEO, Scott Winters, announced today the recognition of Financial Gravity Companies by The Silicon Review.

The article states, "There are several financial firms with exquisite services, but one that stands out from the rest is Financial Gravity. The Company is a publicly-traded parent company that aims to bring together the best of breed financial services companies, including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisory services."

Scott Winters, is quoted in the publication several times about the latest technologies, regulation, financial strategies and new services. Winters explained, "We provide a wide choice of financial strategies to our clients, both proprietary and non-proprietary. Our proprietary strategies have four important performance factors that we utilize: Security selection; Costs; Taxes; and Trust."

There is also a detailed background of Winters' business and professional accomplishments including that he built a wealth management business from zero to over two billion in assets managed across over 20,000 clients. He co-founded, built, and sold one of the fastest-growing fintech/wealth management businesses in America (according to Forbes).

Link to the article: https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/financial-gravity-offers-world-class-finance-services/

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.Financial Gravity Companies is a parent company of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to our clients. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-gravity-companies-named-as-one-of-50-most-admired-companies-of-the-year-2020-by-the-silicon-review-magazine-301166497.html

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.