Financial Freedom Goes National With East Coast Office

NEWPORT, Ore., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, the Oregon based financial planning and wealth management firm launched in 2000 by Julia Carlson, now has a coast-to-coast presence with the opening of its Boston office. Heading up that operation will be Catherine Valega, CFP ®, CAIA, a financial services veteran with more than two decades of experience.

"We considered opening an East Coast office for some time but wanted to make sure it was in the care of someone whose values and approach to wealth management closely aligned with our own," said Julia Carlson, Founder and CEO of Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group. " Catherine Valega and I met through our work with LPL and I saw that in her own practice she was already doing many of the things that Financial Freedom has become known for including educating women on financial matters and helping small business owners to be more successful. We're confident that she will bring the same care and attention to our clients in the East as we do here in the Pacific Northwest."

Prior to joining Financial Freedom, Catherine operated an independent advisory firm, Green Bee Advisory in Boston, which she founded to help women investors and small businesses to build, manage, and preserve their financial resources. Earlier in her career she worked with a number of well-known firms including Green Bridge Wealth Management, Pioneer Investments, and Credit Suisse.

Catherine holds accreditations as both a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst. She received a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and earned a master's degree in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Her professional memberships include the Financial Planning Associations, Boston Women in Finance, and CAIA.org.

"I have long admired Julia as one of the leaders in expanding the ranks of women in financial services. The Financial Freedom philosophy, their integrity, and commitment to clients really struck a chord in me. It was something I really wanted to be part of when the opportunity was presented," explained Catherine Valega, CFP ®, CAIA Wealth Advisor, Financial Freedom Wealth Management. "My own approach to wealth management aligns perfectly with the approach taken by Financial Freedom. We are all committed to help educate our clients on financial matters, making sure they are heard, and treating every client with respect and dignity."

About Financial Freedom Wealth ManagementFinancial Freedom Wealth Management Group ( www.financialfreedomwmg.com/) is a nationally-recognized wealth management firm with clients in 37 states. We are committed to educating our clients and helping them make wise financial decisions. We work with mass affluent individuals and families, as well as help business owners realize their personal vision of success. Our proprietary approach to wealth management allows clients to rise above financial stress, retire with confidence, and leave a lasting legacy.

