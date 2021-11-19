Financial Calendar 2022

Orphazyme A/S Company announcement

Copenhagen - November 19 , 20 2 1 - Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that the company expects to publish financial reports according to the following schedule:

Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General MeetingFebruary 23, 2022

Annual Report 202 1March 15, 2022

Annual General Meeting 202 2April 7, 2022

Interim Report First Half 202 2August 25, 2022

The financial reports will upon their release be available at the Company's website, www.orphazyme.com, where information relating to Orphazyme's Annual General Meeting 2022 will also be available in due course prior to the meeting.

For additional information, please contact :

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Financial Officer +45 2898 9055

