Finance Of America Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Details

Finance of America Companies, ("Finance of America") a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform that intends to complete a business combination with Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) - Get Report ("Replay Acquisition") that will result in Finance of America becoming a publicly-listed company, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020. To listen to the prepared remarks, please visit the Investors section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com or visit the Replay Acquisition Corp.'s website at https://www.replayacquisition.com.

The conference call can be accessed by the following dial-in information:

1-877-407-0784 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8560 (International)

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through December 15, 2020. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13713598. The replay can also be accessed on the shareholders section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors/ or Replay Acquisition Corp.'s website at https://www.replayacquisition.com/.

About Finance of America

Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX, with the support of leading global asset manager, The Blackstone Group. www.financeofamerica.com

About Replay Acquisition Corp.

Founded by Edmond Safra, Gregorio Werthein and Gerardo Werthein, Replay Acquisition Corp. is a NYSE-listed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses on industries believed to have favorable prospects and a high likelihood of generating strong risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. These industries include consumer, telecommunications and technology, energy, infrastructure, financial services and real estate, among others. www.replayacquisition.com

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, Finance of America Companies Inc. ("FoA Inc.") has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4, including a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC. Replay Acquisition's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the Form S-4, including the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Finance of America, Replay Acquisition, and the proposed business combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the proposed business combination will be mailed to shareholders of Replay Acquisition as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, and other documents filed with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: info@replayacquisition.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Replay Acquisition and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Replay Acquisition's shareholders with respect to the proposed business combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Replay Acquisition will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination and be available at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available.

Finance of America and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Replay Acquisition in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Replay Acquisition's and Finance of America's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Replay Acquisition's and Finance of America's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed business combination, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed business combination, and the timing of the completion of the proposed business combination.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Replay Acquisition's and Finance of America's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive merger agreement (the "Agreement"); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Replay Acquisition and Finance of America following the announcement of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination, including due to failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Replay Acquisition and Finance of America, certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other conditions to closing in the Agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the impact of COVID-19 on Finance of America's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination; (6) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Replay Acquisition's shares of common stock on the NYSE following the proposed business combination; (7) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Finance of America to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the proposed business combination; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (11) the possibility that Finance of America or Replay Acquisition may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (12) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the final prospectus of Replay Acquisition for its initial public offering and the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Replay Acquisition's other filings with the SEC. Replay Acquisition and Finance of America caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Replay Acquisition and Finance of America caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Replay Acquisition and Finance of America disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before change in fair value of loans and securities held for investment, interest on non-funding debt, depreciation, amortization and other impairments, other fair value adjustments on earnouts, share-based compensation, change in fair value of minority investments and certain non-recurring costs. We manage our Company by each of our operating and non-operating segments: Loan Originations (made up of Forward, Reverse, and Commercial Originations segments), Portfolio Management, Lender Services and Corporate and Other. We evaluate the performance of our segments through the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP measure. Management considers Adjusted EBITDA important in evaluating our business segments and the Company as a whole. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental metric utilized by our management team to assess the underlying key drivers and operational performance of the continuing operations of the business and our operating segments. In addition, analysts, investors, and creditors may use these measures when analyzing our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with GAAP and our use of this measure and term may vary from other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA provides visibility to the underlying operating performance by excluding the impact of certain items, including income taxes, interest expense on non-funding debt, depreciation of fixed assets, amortization of intangible assets and other impairments, share-based compensation, changes in fair value of loans and securities held for investment, change in fair value of minority investments, and other non-recurring costs that management does not believe are representative of our core earnings. Adjusted EBITDA may also include other adjustments, as applicable based upon facts and circumstances, consistent with our intent of providing a supplemental means of evaluating our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternate to (i) net income (loss) or any other performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP or (ii) operating cash flows determine in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

