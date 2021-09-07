Finance Leader Tom Alexander Joins CrossCountry Consulting's National Business Transformation Practice

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that Tom Alexander has been appointed Partner in the firm's national Business Transformation practice. A highly experienced finance leader skilled in spearheading agile transformation, digitalizing legacy finance processes, and improving operating margins, Alexander will play an instrumental role in developing a national, integrated solutions strategy for large enterprise clients engaging in transformation.

Alexander has over 20 years of experience creating best-in-class data and analytics solutions for business unit leaders and individuals, implementing artificial intelligence and other technologies, streamlining and automating at scale across accounting and internal controls, and developing the finance function of the future through digitalization and employee engagement. By partnering with clients to design and implement organization, process, and technology enhancements that maximize enterprise performance and increase team capacity, the firm regularly helps organizations optimize their human capital, finance, procurement, and supply chain functions.

"Tom is a key addition to our leadership team, bringing decades of deep financial and large enterprise transformation experience that will serve us and our clients well," said Neil Smith, CrossCountry Consulting's Advisory Practice Lead. "With a clear passion for driving an innovative and 'people led' culture that consistently challenges the status quo, he exemplifies our core values and our commitment to developing innovative solutions and consultants."

"In today's competitive market, there is a tremendous demand for increasingly digital, innovative, and transformational offerings. CrossCountry's stellar reputation in the market, coupled with their consistent track record of providing a better experience for employees and clients alike, makes it a perfect fit for me," said Tom Alexander. "I'm proud to have the opportunity to help lead this dynamic, fast-paced Business Transformation practice, and I look forward to working with the entire team to help deepen our impact within each of our key markets."

Alexander has held a number of leadership positions throughout his 22-year career at PwC. Most recently, he led the firm's Controller Operations that consisted of employees across FP&A, Data & Analytics, Accounting, Finance Systems, Internal Controls, and Finance Business Process Outsourcing, created to drive end-to-end transformation throughout the company. Previously, he was the CFO of the Assurance practice and a member of the Enterprise Solution Center's leadership council, helping to influence operations for the firm. Alexander has contributed to Gartner's "Controllership in the Digital Age," is a Synapse board member, and is an avid public speaker on the journey to digital.

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting, click here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com .

Lea Hutchins lhutchins@crosscountry-consulting.com (703) 244-8471

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finance-leader-tom-alexander-joins-crosscountry-consultings-national-business-transformation-practice-301369213.html

SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting