Finally, A Toll Pass That Goes Where You Want To Go

Just in time for the summer road trip: The Central Florida Expressway Authority introduces Uni, a transponder for Non-stop toll pay throughout 18 states

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With about half of American adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, travel research indicates that more than 71% of Americans will be planning summer travel with over 65% planning to travel by car. To make travel safer and easier, future road trippers can now look to one toll pass, Uni, for nonstop, touchless toll pay through 18 states east of the Mississippi.

No matter where driving in the 18 states, Uni customers can travel on all toll roads and most bridges throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky with just one prepaid toll account. With Uni, drivers also avert facing multiple license plate toll invoices from various states at the end of their trips or having to stop to pay with cash along the way.

A portable toll pass, Uni can be transferred from vehicle to vehicle and used on RVs, motorcycles and in rental vehicles. Uni works everywhere E-PASS and E-ZPass are accepted and is also fully compatible with SunPass, LeeWay, PeachPass, NC QuickPass, RiverLink, I-PASS and QuickPass toll systems.

Uni is a product of E-PASS, owned and operated by the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) since 1994 with a 97% customer satisfaction ratings year over year. "Uni is a direct result of listening to our customers who wanted interstate toll travel to be easier and more convenient," said Laura Kelley, executive director of CFX. "As the name Uni suggests, the pass is designed to evolve with the national tolling interoperability network, moving one step closer to a universal pass for interstate travel." In June 2020, CFX became the first tolling agency nationwide to offer an 18-state transponder featuring the newest tri-protocol toll technologies.

Uni is available on Amazon with expedited delivery for last minute trips, via the E-PASS App available for download at the App Store or Google Play Store, and online at GoWithUni.com.

Road travelers planning multistate travel are encouraged to become familiar with Center For Disease Control (CDC) domestic travel guidelines including the latest state quarantine information.

For more information, see GoWithUni.com.

