Finalists Announced In $10K What's Next Longevity Venture Summit Business Plan Competition

LAFAYETTE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) 18 th Annual What's Next Longevity Summit, June 16-17, has announced the five finalists for its $10,000 Business Plan Competition. With the theme of Seizing the Moment: Investing and Partnerships in the Longevity Market, this year's competition reflects the rapidly evolving $8 trillion market. With a focus on telehealth, telefitness, coaching and mental health, the plans will be judged by a panel of experts in the field of aging.

The five finalists include: Cynthia Benjamin of Moving Together,offering the only digital therapeutic intervention to help people with Alzheimer's or dementia to reduce social isolation and remain independent at home; Ariel Amos with Obie for Seniors, an advanced interactive projector that creates engaging gaming experiences promoting cognitive, social, and active play for seniors; Robert Stang from AyaPlaces, offering virtual home safety checks, ecommerce products, and services; Sandra Saldana of Alva Health,developing a neuromonitoring platform with the first indication in real-time stroke detection for older Americans with high stroke risk; and Amy Li from Dance4Healing, designed to make healthy habit-building creative and fun. Honorable mentions include EmpowerYu and Chirp.

Judges for the Business Plan competition include leading investors Hope Walls, Nationwide Ventures; Christine Brocato, Common Spirit Health; Abby Levy, Primetime Partners, Rick Robinson, AARP Innovation Labs; Dan Gebremedin, Flare Capital; and John Hopper, Ziegler Link-Age Funds. As well, the conference will include an investor portal which will provide access for conference attendees to reach out to participating investors directly. Organizations in the investor portal are actively investing in the agetech space.

Keynote speakers of this year's virtual event include Jean Accius, Senior Vice President, AARP, John Hagel, Author of The Journey Beyond Fear, Alan Patricofand Abby Levy of Primetime Partners, and Sandy Markwood, CEO, National Association of Area Agencies on Aging.

"In the US, there are 50 million seniors. It is the fastest-growing population segment, growing at three to six times the rate of the rest of the population," notes Abby Levy, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Primetime Partners. "This sector has historically been underserved by entrepreneurs and innovation relative to other populations largely because few startups had shown a successful path to scale. We see this rapidly changing and are eager to work with partners to continue to accelerate change."

The What's Next Longevity Venture Summit event sponsors include: AARP Innovation Labs, Home Instead, Ageless Innovation, Nationwide Ventures, VitalTech, iN2L, LifeBio, CareLinx, Ziegler Link•Age, Thrive, BrioCare, Caregiving Club and CAHBI.

For more Information on the Venture Summit visit www.boomerventuresummit.com .

