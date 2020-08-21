Final I-880 Express Lanes Sign Installation To Begin Next Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Work crews on Monday night, August 24, will begin installing the final Express Lanes signs along Interstate 880 in Alameda County as the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and Caltrans gear up for the late September opening of new Express Lanes between Oakland and the Santa Clara County line. The four-week project will involve installation in the median barrier of signs with carpool tolling information as well as in-lane placement of 'EXPRS LANE' pavement markings. The project also will include removal of "Under Construction" panels from overhead sign structures and removal of diamond pavement markings from the existing carpool lanes. As the Express Lane signs go up, digital messaging in the corridor will indicate that the far-left lane remains a 2+ carpool lane until tolling of the lanes begins next month.

Final sign installation will begin in the southbound direction, with crews starting at Hegenberger Road in Oakland and making their way to Dixon Landing Road near the Fremont/ Milpitas border. Northbound work will follow, beginning at Dixon Landing Road and extending to Lewelling Blvd. in San Lorenzo. All work will be done in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work schedules running from Monday night/Tuesday mornings through Friday night/Saturday mornings. Travelers can expect delays in the corridor, as both the far-left lane (lane 1) and the adjacent lane (lane 2) will be closed for five-mile stretches to accommodate this work.

To prepare travelers for the start of tolling in the far-left lanes next month, the new signs indicate that FasTrak ® is required to use the Express Lanes, that carpools with 3+ occupants may travel toll free, that two-person carpools receive discounted tolls, and that the Express Lane hours of operation will be weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. These rules will not take effect until tolling begins in late September. In the interim, the lanes will continue to operate as 2+ carpool lanes on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Travelers can visit 511.org to learn everything they need to know to use the future Express Lanes, as well as to view a series of easy-to-watch videos explaining all aspects of the I-880 Express Lanes.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-i-880-express-lanes-sign-installation-to-begin-next-week-301116170.html

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission