Final Election Expenses Limits Now Available

Limits apply to registered political parties and candidates in the federal by-elections in York Centre ( Ontario) and Toronto Centre ( Ontario)

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -

  • The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for political parties and candidates in the by-elections to be held on October 26, 2020.
    • Final election expenses limit for  political parties with  candidates in
    • Final combined election expenses limit for  political parties with  candidates in both York Center and Toronto Center: $166,064.93
    • Final election expenses limit for  candidates in
  • The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
  • Expenses limits are established in accordance with the  Canada Elections Act.

Elections Canada is an independent , non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament .

SOURCE Elections Canada