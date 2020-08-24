Final Draft Will Set The Industry On Fire With The Release Of Their Highly Anticipated EP 'New Kings Of R&B'

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music is the key to life and Final Draft has your soundtrack with the release of their highly anticipated EP ' New Kings of R&B' .

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music is the key to life and Final Draft has your soundtrack with the release of their highly anticipated EP ' New Kings of R&B' . 'New Kings of R&B', releasing September 1st via Earl Jam Productions, will showcase their amazing vocal abilities and range as well as their other talents as producers and songwriters.

'New Kings of R&B' is a breathtaking display of raw talent with astounding vocals and lyrical prowess with songs that are sure to be classics. ' New Kings of R&B' will take you through a journey of life and love with smooth ballads and sultry mid-tempos.

Lucky states, "We are here to show our staying power in this industry and let everyone know why we are the new kings of R&B." Divine states, "We have always paid homage to the artists who have came before us and helped pave the way. With this EP, we just want to keep the sound of R&B alive." Voice states, "This is our 1st project and our fans have been begging for it."

'New Kings of R&B' will be available on all platforms. To stay updated with all things Final Draft or to purchase 'New Kings of R&B' merchandise, visit their website www.officialfinaldraft.com and follow them on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

ABOUT FINAL DRAFT

Final Draft, known from NBC's America's Got Talent, is a popular national recording R&B singing group composed of Lucky, Divine, and Voice. Final Draft has performed and interviewed on shows like the Wendy Williams Show, Sister Circle, Fox, CBS, and more! Final Draft were special guests on Nick Cannon's Wild'n Out. Final Draft is known for their impeccable vocals, good looks, and their multiple tribute videos that have gone viral in the millions. Final Draft launched their own IG Live series Legend Talk featuring in-depth exclusive conversations with iconic music legends. Final Draft releases their first highly anticipated EP 'New Kings of R&B' September 1st.

Visit www.officialfinaldraft.com and follow Final Draft on all social media @4FinalDraft

