Final Days To Register For The Two Day UK Employment Law In Practice From Recruitment To Termination Training Course - October 14-15, 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Employment Law in Practice from Recruitment to Termination Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This event has been specifically designed for HR professionals to explain employment law in an accessible, user-friendly format - mixing knowledge with a solid, practical approach - so you have the most up-to-date information and practical skills to take back to your workplace.

Over two days, the course will logically take a journey through the employment life cycle and consider along the way the key areas of impact from recruitment to termination. More often than not, people are the most expensive and important asset in an organisation and now that the fees regime at the Employment Tribunal has gone, careful management is all the more important.

Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative as well as informative. The course will equip you with the knowledge, skills and confidence to deal with all the important employment issues so you can act effectively and positively within the law. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time and is also relevant to line managers with an HR responsibility.

Benefits of attending:

Develop your knowledge of the latest employment law and practice

Understand how the law is applied both procedurally and practically

Be up to date with this fast-changing area of the law and its implications

Raise your profile within your organisation

Look at how to improve what you do in your workplace to avoid conflict

Communicate and advise your line managers on how to comply and stay within the confines of the law

Learn the tips and techniques that sit behind successful execution of some of your key practices

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1: When employment begins

This is the first critical point in any employment life cycle, getting the right people into the right roles with the right potential. In this module, we will look at what you need to know in terms of legislative impact.

Equality Act 2010

Data Protection Act 2018 /GDPR

Safe interviewing

Employment status issues

Contracts of employment: part-time, fixed-term, zero hours, etc

Module 2: Discrimination and equality

Expanding on the topics covered in the first module we will focus on what the legislation requires of employers when it comes to avoiding discrimination and promoting equality.

Discrimination

The protected characteristics

Types of discrimination

Reasonable adjustments relating to disability

Harassment

Bullying

Equal pay

Gender pay gap

Module 3: Managing change

Things rarely stay still for long in any workplace. In this module, we will explore how to deal with some of the more common impacts on employees when it comes to change.

Reorganisation within your company

Changing terms and conditions

Module 4: Employee complaints

However good an employer you are, there are always issues employees want to raise where they are dissatisfied or have concerns or complaints. This module explores how to deal with these circumstances.

Grievances - what the law requires

Grievances - the ACAS code and procedural issues

The right to be accompanied

Investigations

Appeals

Understanding whistle-blowing - the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998

Module 5: Capability

If managing performance starts with recruitment it ends with formal capability or under-performance management. In this module, we will explore how to achieve fair and lawful management of poor performance.

Capability - what the law requires

Capability - the ACAS code and procedural issues

Capability - lessons to learn from case law

Performance improvement plans

Appeals

Gross negligence

Module 6: Conduct

Misconduct and gross misconduct issues need to be managed in accordance with good policies and procedures. The ACAS code gives important guidelines for employers and failure to follow can lead to increased compensation in a successful unfair dismissal claim at the Employment Tribunal.

Disciplinary - what the law requires

Disciplinary - the ACAS code

Progressive vs gross misconduct

Disciplinary - lessons to learn from case law

Suspension

Investigations

Appeals

Module 7: Ill health

Most employees at one time or another have to take time off when they are ill. In some cases this time mounts up and, whether it is short-term or long-term, could need your intervention as the employer.

Absence management

Short-term and persistent absence

Long-term absence

Disability-related absence

The 'sickie'

Return-to-work procedures

Rehabilitation

Occupational health

Access to medical reports

The fit note

Ill-health dismissal

Module 8: Family-friendly issues

This is an area heavy with legislation and process. The aim of this module is to ensure you understand what the rights are.

Maternity

Paternity

Parental

Shared parental

Antenatal

Dependant

Flexible working

Working-time issues

Module 9: When employment ends

An inevitable conclusion to some employment journeys is dismissal and fairness is imperative in these circumstances.

The five potentially fair reasons to dismiss as set out in the Employment Rights Act 1996

Managing fair dismissal both procedurally and substantively

Settlement agreements - what to say

Avoiding undue pressure

Settlement agreements - the documentation

Module 10: Redundancy

The right to redundancy payment was introduced in 1965 and since then a variety of other rights in relation to redundancy have entered our legislation through statute and case law.

The situations that may give rise to a redundancy

Lay-off and short-time working

Process

Selection

Consultation - individual and collective

Notification to the Secretary of State

Statutory redundancy pay and/or enhancements

Alternative employment

Time off

Automatically unfair redundancy

Module 11: TUPE

Business sales, acquisitions, mergers and service provision changes are all too commonplace, particularly in certain industries and business sectors. In this module an overview of the legislative and practical aspects will be explored.

When does TUPE apply - identifying a 'relevant transfer'

What are the employee protections enshrined in the legislation?

Identifying relevant employees

What transfers?

Pre-transfer dismissals

Post-transfer dismissals

Harmonisation

Employee liability information obligations

Information and consultation of appropriate representatives

Effect of the employee objecting

Module 12: Employment Tribunal

With the removal of the Tribunal fees regime, the number of claims dramatically increased. In this module we will consider:

What to do when ACAS call

ET1 and ET3

Preparation

Bundles

The hearing

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdlkc8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-days-to-register-for-the-two-day-uk-employment-law-in-practice-from-recruitment-to-termination-training-course---october-14-15-2021-301395265.html

SOURCE Research and Markets