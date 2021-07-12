Filtration Group Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Clayton

Clayton joins the team of entrepreneurs who are making the world safer, healthier and more productive.

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filtration Group has welcomed Jason Clayton to its team of entrepreneurs. Clayton has assumed the critically important role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Filtration Group.

"We are on a mission to make the world safer, healthier and more productive while building a remarkable business that will long outlast us," said Tim McCarty, President & CEO of Filtration Group. "We are excited that Jason is joining our team to help elevate our ability to attract and develop the very best team to accomplish our ambitious goals."

In addition to leading all aspects of the company's human resources, Clayton will focus on fortifying the entrepreneurial culture of Filtration Group by working with its leaders around the world to optimize their ability to build the best teams. Clayton's focus will help ensure that Filtration Group is an employer of choice in every market and that the company continues to invest in attracting and developing the best talent to its team.

"Filtration Group is becoming known for the people they attract and the leaders they create in the business," said Clayton. "I'm excited to be a part of a mission-oriented team with such a strong culture."

Mr. Clayton has deep experience as a Human Resources leader, including executive leadership roles at top global manufacturing companies and consumer brands. In the role of CHRO at Filtration Group, Clayton succeeds Mike Ellis—who is now focused entirely on his role of CHRO at Madison Industries.

To learn more about Filtration Group's Mission and Culture, or browse career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn or at www.filtrationgroup.com.

About Filtration Group

Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries, is making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. With a passionate team, global footprint and leading technology, Filtration Group is driving innovation and unparalleled filtration solutions. Filtration Group serves a highly diverse set of customers with offerings that span across a broad spectrum of primarily life sciences, indoor air quality and industrial applications. One of the fastest growing companies in the industry, Filtration Group serves its customers from over 100 facilities in nearly 30 countries. We encourage you to visit Filtration Group and Madison Industries at www.filtrationgroup.com and www.madison.net.

About Madison Industries

Madison Industries is one of the largest and most successful privately held companies in the world. Madison builds entrepreneurially driven, branded market leaders that are committed to making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. The team at Madison is committed to building something truly remarkable that long outlasts them while coaching others to reach their highest potential. Please visit www.madison.net and www.madisoniaq.com to learn more.

Media Contact

bminsker@filtrationgroup.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filtration-group-welcomes-new-chief-human-resources-officer-jason-clayton-301331269.html

SOURCE Filtration Group