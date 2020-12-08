Filti Launches NF95 Respirator To Protect Americans From Harmful Airborne Particles

The air filtration company's NF95 Respirator is a six-layer mask with nanofiber filtration that's certified 97% efficiency and the most inexpensive, high-quality option on the market

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Filti, an air filtration startup that produces nanofiber materials for face masks and HVAC filters, officially announced the launch of its new NF95 Respirator.

The pre-certified NF95 Respirators are constructed using the company's state-of-the-art nanofiber technology and is proven to filter 95% of aerosolized, airborne particles - like COVID-19 - moving through the material. Unlike a traditional N95 mask, the nanofiber material mechanically filters out pollutants as opposed to electrostatically filtering them.

Expected approvals and standards for this product include:

Expected - NIOSH approved N95 respirator

Expected - Meets NIOSH 42 CFR 84 N95 requirements for a minimum95% filtration efficiency against solid and liquid aerosols that do not contain oil

NIOSH Approval Number - TBA

Expected BFE and PFE (third-party testing results)

Expected level 3 blood splatter

"We designed these respirators to safeguard our customers and their families from harmful airborne particles including bacteria and viruses," said Dakota Hendrickson, co-founder of Filti. "With limited, high-quality and cost-effective respirator options on the market, we knew we could use our technology to provide an excellent, low-cost option for American households. All 100% Made in the USA."

Engineered for extreme comfort, with enhanced sealing capabilities and exceptional breathability, the Filti NF95 respirator is constructed with a spunbond, nonwoven and nanofiber composite media. During the soft launch phase, the company sold nearly 40,000 respirators. Sold in packs of 20 or 50, Filti's NF95 Respirators are currently available for purchase at: https://filti.com/product/nf95-respirator/

For additional information on material specifications, see the Filti NF95 technical datasheet: https://filti.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/NF95-Card-Stock-.pdf

About Filti

Filti is a company that specializes in deploying cutting edge filtration technologies to make Healthy Human Air available to everyone. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO. with manufacturing in Claremore, Okla., Filti launched in March of 2020 with a patent-pending Nanofiber material that can filter up to 95% of airborne particles. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filti has sold enough material to make over 30 million N95-quality masks and Filti's 9500 Home Filter is the only MERV-16 residential HVAC filter on the market. The company also recently launched its own surgical style face masks that are 95% efficient at 0.3 microns.

Media Contact: Tori Simmons

tori@gebencommunication.com

614-300-5017

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filti-launches-nf95-respirator-to-protect-americans-from-harmful-airborne-particles-301188761.html

SOURCE Filti