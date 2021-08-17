Filtered List Of Top Game Development Companies Worldwide By GoodFirms - 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, the entire gaming industry is booming. Today, children and even adults enjoy playing games on devices like smartphones, tablets, computers, and other handheld devices. As many people play games, creating more demand for engaging entertainment and easier ways to access games.

Top Game Development Companies-experts in delivering high-standard 2D, 3D, Android, AR, Cross-Platform etc at GoodFirms.

Today, the best gaming companies in the world are experiencing incredible success. During the health crisis, gaming encouraged people to stay home and socialize with their family and friends. Presently, cloud gaming has become a revolution in the gaming field. It allows gamers with device or hardware limitations to play and enjoy without downloading it.

Many are investing in the gaming industry and seeking for best game developers. It is significant to choose an excellent partner to design, build, test and release it. Currently, there are numerous game developers in the market, which has made it challenging for service seekers to find reliable game developers.

Thus, GoodFirms.co has unveiled the list of Top Game Development Companies to assist the service seekers. Moreover, here is a list of game development companies specialized in developing 2D, 3D, Android, AR, Cross-Platform, Facebook, and HTML5 Games.

Take a Sneak Peek at the List of Top Game Development Companies worldwide and experts in delivering high-standard 2D, 3D, Android, AR, Cross-Platform, Facebook, and HTML5 Games:

Top Game Development Companies:

Argentics, Cubix, Whimsy Games, Logic Simplified, KEVURU GAMES, Next Big Technology (NBT), Riseup Labs, Visartech Inc., Kmphitech, Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd.

https://www.goodfirms.co/game-development-companies

Top 2D Game Development Companies:

Appingine, BEETSOFT CO., Ltd, SYNARION IT SOLUTIONS, Orion InfoSolutions, Buildbox Developers, Juego Studio Private Limited, Perpetio, Terasol Technologies, The NineHertz, Algoworks.

https://www.goodfirms.co/game-development-companies/2d

Top 3D Game Development Companies

RV Technologies Softwares Pvt. Ltd, Aalpha Information Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Crickle Studio Pvt. Ltd., INGIC, Technoloader, InnoApps Technologies Pvt. Ltd., APPSTIRR, iQlance Solutions, Technource.

https://www.goodfirms.co/game-development-companies/3d

Top Android App Development Companies:

OpenXcell, Utility, Ads N Url, Mobcoder, Swenson He, RipenApps, SoluLab, SPEC INDIA, Day One Technologies, Zco Corporation.

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/platform/app-development/android

Top AR Game Development Companies:

N-iX, Chaos Theory, Bit Space Development Ltd, Mantreza Technologies Private Limited, Jploft Solutions Pvt. Ltd, ViitorCloud, Awakeen Studio Pvt. Ltd., Queppelin, Azmi Studio, Vidhema Technologies Pte Ltd.

https://www.goodfirms.co/game-development-companies/ar

Top Cross Platform Game Development Companies:

Quokka Labs, MobMaxime, Anthill Worldwide, iLogos Game Studios, Sababa Labs LLC, Unanimous Studios, JoyTime Apps, Vibra Infotech, Emblem Technologies Private Limited, Codehunt Technology Pvt Ltd.

https://www.goodfirms.co/game-development-companies/cross-platform

Top Facebook Game Development Companies:

Brillmindz Technologies, Apps Nado, Lafont Innovation LLC, iLogos Game Studios, Golden Logic Company, Brainsmiths Labs, Softclain Technologies Private Limited, SRGH, South Games Studio, Onlyplay.

https://www.goodfirms.co/game-development-companies/facebook

Top HTML5 Game Development Companies:

Logic Simplified, TechPhant Consulting Group, FuGenX Technologies, CreatioSoft, Appiskey Inc, HelloPixelsDigital, GamePix, Freak X Apps, Mobitsolutions, Technogiq IT Solutions Private Limited.

https://www.goodfirms.co/game-development-companies/html5

Washington DC, based GoodFirms is an internationally renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It aims to associate the service seekers with top companies. The analyst team of GoodFirms conducts an assessment to evaluate every firm from different industries following three main critical criteria that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

These components are sub-divided into several parameters such as to determine the complete background of every firm, years of experience in their proficiency, online market penetration, and client reviews. Focusing on overall research measures, agencies are provided the scores that are out of total 60. Thus, considering these points companies are indexed in the catalog as per their categories.

Moreover, GoodFirms uplift the service providers by asking them to be involved in the research process and present strong proof of the work done by them. Hence, grab a chance to Get Listed for free in the list of outstanding IT companies, best software, and other organizations from various sectors of industries. Securing a position among the list of top companies at GoodFirms will help you spread your wings globally and attract new prospects to earn more revenue.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient game development companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray (360) 326-2243 rachael@goodfirms.co

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filtered-list-of-top-game-development-companies-worldwide-by-goodfirms---2021-301356538.html

SOURCE GoodFirms