Filogix, A Finastra Company, Enhances Notice Of Assessment Functionality In Filogix Expert Pro

Partnering with MrTaxes.ca, Filogix Expert Pro can now deliver Canadian mortgage brokers with Notice of Assessment (NOA) documentation in as little as 30 minutes

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filogix, a Finastra company, announced that Filogix Expert Pro now offers enhanced NOA functionality through an exclusive partnership with MrTaxes.ca Inc. The new functionality provides an unparalleled level of service to the Expert Pro user, all accomplished within the Expert Pro platform, with a turnaround time of as little as 30 minutes (within business hours), once customer consent is received.

Filogix Expert Pro has streamlined the process of retrieving necessary NOA documentation, including two years of Notices of Assessment and taxpayer's statements, with all processes completed within the Filogix Expert Pro platform. The broker no longer needs to establish its own business relationship or process documents outside the platform to fulfill NOA requests for its borrower. And because the borrower completes the request for NOA documentation directly, without broker intermediation, the borrower's data is protected as standard.

"Filogix is committed to leading the digital enablement of the Canadian mortgage industry," said Siobhan Byron, Senior Vice President and Head of Finastra's Technology Enabled Managed Services. "By partnering with MrTaxes.ca to enhance NOA capabilities within the Filogix Expert Pro platform, we are providing the industry with the most modern, fastest, seamless solution for assisting borrowers in obtaining important Canada Revenue Agency documents required by the lender."

"MrTaxes.ca's partnership with Filogix removes a significant hurdle for both brokers and clients," added Robert Stone, Founder, President and CEO, MrTaxes.ca Inc. "Working together, we can better serve the mortgage community through the most comprehensive tax documentation service for mortgage brokers throughout Canada."

Filogix Expert Pro's enhanced NOA functionality follows the launch of Filogix Expert Pro and Filogix Expert Plus - solutions that digitize the full end-to-end mortgage process. Both Filogix Expert Pro and Filogix Expert Plus are built on the cloud-based point-of-sale mortgage capabilities obtained through the acquisition of Doorr to give Canadian mortgage professionals a dynamic platform to run their businesses, their way - anytime, anywhere.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

