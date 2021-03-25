Filmways Pictures Takes Its Business International, Enters The U.K. And Europe Market

The expansion is part of the company's plan to strengthen its position on the global market

RUISLIP, London, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With its recent successes in the film industry, Filmways Pictures Agency opens its doors to the U.K. and European market. The move is the company's first step towards taking its business on a global scale.

"We are driven by the mission to create more meaningful and original films and multimedia content. That is why we're expanding our reach to Europe in search of more market opportunities," said Ben Davidson, the marketing director of Filmways Pictures.

He also added: "We also know that this area houses world-class content creators, so we're also planning to harness it. This is just the first step towards our planned development this year."

Filmways Pictures Agency hopes to discover more interesting market niches and other avenues that match their project standards. Combining their current business setup targeting a broader reach, the company aims to cover more titles for consideration as part of the annual submissions.

Davidson added: "Throughout our experience in the American market, every time we receive new film concepts from aspiring screenwriters, we are always in awe of the creativity and uniqueness of the submissions. We thought that if we can also open our doors for other creative content creators, the world can enjoy more stories."

The number of submissions for film production never wavered despite the current limitations due to the pandemic. The company has seen more growth than ever before, that is why the management and executives of Filmways Pictures Agency are looking forward to a brighter future.

Company Profile

Filmways Pictures Agency brings screenplays to life. It was founded by a group of agents and producers in California in 1952. The production company strives to produce original, creative, and outstanding content for film, television, and other emerging formats. For more information, visit the website.

For more information, please contact +1-888-214-1757 or email us at info@filmwayspictures.com.

Ben DavidsonMarketing DirectorFilmways Pictures Film Rights Management888-214-1757 info@filmwayspictures.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filmways-pictures-takes-its-business-international-enters-the-uk-and-europe-market-301255525.html

SOURCE Filmways Pictures Agency