Filmmaker Sergio Navarretta's Feature Film THE CUBAN, Starring Oscarwinner Louis Gossett Jr And Oscar Nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo, Announces Its Participation In The OSCAR 2021 Nomination Race

**WINNER - Borsos Award for Best Cinematography, Whistler Film Festival 2019** **WINNER - Audience Favourite for Feature Narrative & Special Programmers Award, Pan African Film + Arts Festival 2020** **WINNER- Best Canadian Feature Montreal Black Film Festival 2020**

THE CUBAN "The Cuban pulls together music, romance, loss, and memory into an EMOTIONAL TALE that SPANS CULTURES and GENERATIONS" - RogerEbert.com

Written by Alessandra Piccione Directed by Sergio Navarretta Featuring an original score by multi-Juno Award-winner and Grammy-nominated artist, Hilario Duran

Starring Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr., Ana Golja, Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo, Lauren Holly and Giacomo Gianniotti.

View Trailer HERE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTPsjyrFDUQ

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - S.N.A.P Films Inc. is pleased to announce that THE CUBAN, - anticipated third feature film from award-winning Canadian director Sergio Navarretta, starring legendary Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr.and Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo -is heading into the Oscar nomination race for the 2021, 93'rd addition of the Academy awards.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, THE CUBANwas successfully released via drive-in theatres in Canada, as well as hard top and virtual cinemas in over 50 markets across the US in summer 2020. The release followed the film's 2019/2020 festival run, including the Los Angeles Pan African Film Festival and the Montreal Black Film Festival, winning top awards at each.

In THE CUBAN, Louis Gossett Jr. expands his repertoire of exceptional performances in the role of Luis, an elderly Cuban musician. Luis has Alzheimer's and spends his time retreated inside his own mind until a care worker, Mina, plays music from his youth. As each day passes, the Afro-Cuban jazz she plays awakens Luis a little more until the colourful world of his past becomes vibrant and real again.

THE CUBAN is up for consideration in all Academy Awards Nomination categories, including Best Actor for Louis Gossett Jr., Best Supporting Actress for Shohreh Aghdashloo and Best Original Song, "El Milagro" for Hilario Duran.

THE CUBAN was produced by Alessandra Piccioneand Sergio Navarrettaof S.N.A.P. Films Inc., Ana Golja and Taras Koltun, executive produced by Ryan Kimel, Paul Golini, Shohreh Aghdashlooand Louis Gossett Jr. and funded in part by Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates.

