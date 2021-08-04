Film Columbus And Greater Columbus Arts Council Announce The Film It In Cbus Creation Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Film Columbus and the Greater Columbus Arts Council (Arts Council) are investing in local filmmakers.

With the new Film It In Cbus Film Creation Awards now open for applications, there will be two awards given this year: a $20,000 grant for a local film project and a $2,500 award for script development by a local filmmaker. These awards are the first large-scale awards specifically for film given by the Arts Council.

"We're beyond excited to be able to present these awards to Columbus-based filmmakers," says John Daugherty, director of Film Columbus and film commissioner for Columbus and the central Ohio region. "These two awards have the potential to make a real impact on the Columbus filmmaking community. Not only now, but in the future."

Applicants need to be at least 18 years old; professional, working filmmakers; live in Franklin County or the surrounding contiguous counties; and not be enrolled as degree-seeking undergraduate students.

"We're very excited to continue investing in local artists through these fellowships," said Tom Katzenmeyer, president and CEO of the Arts Council. "The filmmaking community benefits Columbus by not only bringing national attention to our city, but by supporting local jobs as well."

"We see these grants as a stepping-stone to bigger things as we continue to try and grow the film industry here," says Daugherty. "The script development grant could lead to a bigger project being produced here in Columbus. The larger award could lead to a pilot being picked up for series production, or a local film that's helmed by someone who will look at Columbus for their next even bigger project. We're really looking forward to seeding the future potential and growth of the industry."

Film Columbus has recently been pushing for industry growth through true development of a film industry infrastructure. This will aid in the recovery from the COVID pandemic through job creation and growth.

"The industry isn't about Hollywood here, it's about jobs and helping filmmakers and the film industry workers get back to work after a devastating 2020," says Daugherty.

Applications for the fellowships are due Wednesday, Sept. 1. Full guidelines and links to apply can be found at gcac.org/grants-services/individual-artist-fellowships/.

For More Information, Contact: Sarah Irvin Clark, 614.296.4057

