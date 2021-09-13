FIJI Water Returns As The Official Water Partner Of 73rd Emmy® Awards Red Carpet And Awards Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIJI® Water is returning as the Official Water Partner of the 73 rd Primetime Emmy® Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony. FIJI Water will be exclusively served throughout both events to all guests as the star-studded event broadcasts live from L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, September 19.

This will mark the eighth consecutive year FIJI Water has partnered with the Television Academy to celebrate television's biggest night and is the first major award show with FIJI Water's new packaging. Walking the Emmys red carpet for the first time, the new FIJI Water packaging features an enlarged signature hibiscus flower for an eye-catching pop of color and a moment of serenity while drinking Earth's Finest Water ®. The new packaging is now available nationwide on all bottle sizes, including the 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 1.0L and 1.5L.

FIJI Water has been a key fixture at the Emmys, enjoyed by some of television's brightest stars and leading entertainment industry innovators and executives over the years. The brand maintains a presence across the entertainment, fashion and lifestyle communities by serving FIJI Water at other select high-profile annual events, including major award shows, international film festivals and New York Fashion Week.

" FIJI Water is thrilled to show our support for the entertainment community and return to the red carpet with the Television Academy," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing at FIJI Water. "The Emmy Awards honors phenomenal moments with the best entertainers, and we are proud to be a part of this nationwide celebration."

Sourced from a sustainable ancient artesian aquifer, deep below the surface, FIJI Water contains more than double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands, and a perfectly balanced 7.7 pH—all the added benefits consumers are looking for in their bottled waters, with nothing added.

The 73 rd Emmy Awards can be watched live in the U.S. on CBS and on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

For more information, including details to subscribe to FIJI Water's home delivery service, and for the latest updates on FIJI Water, please visit FIJIWater.com or @FIJIWater on Instagram.

About FIJI Water FIJI ® Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu ( Fiji islands). With its iconic square bottle, soft mouthfeel and more than double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands, FIJI Water is the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water has a perfectly balanced 7.7 pH. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes, including 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 1L, and 1.5L. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has helped to preserve and protect the Sovi Basin and improve the lives of native Fijians. To discover Earth's Finest Water ®, please visit www.fijiwater.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiji-water-returns-as-the-official-water-partner-of-73rd-emmy-awards-red-carpet-and-awards-ceremony-301375742.html

SOURCE FIJI Water