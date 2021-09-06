Figures From Culture, Business, And Sport Join Call For Protection Of People, Planet, And Wildlife On 20th Anniversary Of UN-backed World Peace Day

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring 17-time Grammy award winner Sting and Singer-Songwriter Calum Scott, Peace Day Live will take place on 21 st September 2021 to help drive collective efforts for peace in communities around the world LINE UP...

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Featuring 17-time Grammy award winner Sting and Singer-Songwriter Calum Scott, Peace Day Live will take place on 21 st September 2021 to help drive collective efforts for peace in communities around the world

LINE UP TO INCLUDE: LAURA WHITMORE ,TV presenter and radio broadcaster; EDDIE IZZARD , stand-up comedian, actor, writer and activist; THE RT HON BARONESS PATRICIA SCOTLAND QC,Commonwealth Secretary General; NADHIM ZAHAWI, UK Minister for Business & Industry; JACK SAVORETTI, singer and songwriter; KATY MINSHALL, Head of UK Government, Public Policy and Philanthropy at Twitter; MARCO LAMBERTINI,Director General, WWF International; MICHELE BACHELET, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; SACHA PARKINSON,actor; HAKEEM KAE-KAZIM,actor and activist; REBECCA GUDGEON,Partner, Hudson Sandler; SIR JEREMY GREENSTOCK,Chairman of the strategic advisory company, Gatehouse Advisory Partners; KIRAN + NIVIartists; PAUL POLMAN, Co-Founder and Chair, IMAGINE, AND MORE

Peace Day Live is a groundbreaking, free-to-register digital event produced by Jude Law and Jeremy Gilley

Join Peace Day Live on 21st September for #PeaceDay, the United Nations' International Day of Peace

Register now at www.peaceoneday.org

A free-to-register digital experience featuring high-profile thought leaders and celebrities, united in their message of peace and non-violence

Leaders from the worlds of politics, activism, business, culture and sport, will come together on 21 st September, the United Nations' International Day of Peace, to mobilise a global audience in collective efforts against violence. Appearing together at Peace Day Live, a flagship event run by Peace One Day, the speakers will call for action in three key areas to advance peace in communities around the world. The core themes, protecting people, planet, and wildlife, have been identified as essential enablers of peace, not only in conflict zones but in the towns and cities of the most developed nations.

With an opening statement by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, the landmark event comes on the 20 th anniversary of Peace Day, an annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence. Some of the world's greatest thinkers on these issues will be sharing their experience and wisdom, seeking to inform, inspire and engage a global audience. Supported in its awareness campaign by Twitter, last year's event reached people in 141 countries, with Peace One Day aiming to engage three billion people by 2025.

Peace Day Live 2021 will feature music from international artists and words of peace from some of the world's leading actors, celebrating the power of Peace Day as an opportunity for a moment of global unity. Key interviews and panel discussions, under the guidance of leading figures in their sectors, will be focused on transforming theory into practice and helping every member of the audience find ways to advance peace in their own communities.

The free-to-register digital experience will unite millions around the world for a day filled with hope, reflection and connection!

Calum Scott, Singer and Songwriter, said: I am very happy to be supporting International Day of Peace on 21st September. In order to save humanity, we have to stand together so I am very proud to be part of an important day promoting the ideals of peace across the world.

Sir Jeremy Greenstock, Chairman of the strategic advisory company, Gatehouse Advisory Partners, former UK Permanent Representative at the United Nations, and former UK Special Envoy for Iraq, said: 20 years ago the UN International Day of Peace was established on the 21st of September, as a day of ceasefire and non-violence. This focused approach was originally brought to my attention by the UK-based organisation Peace One Day. 21 September is a day to be observed globally, when the international community can join together to strengthen and invigorate the practical furtherance of peace. I'm delighted to be participating in Peace Day Live 21 September, the 20th Anniversary.

Jeremy Gilley, Producer and Director of Peace Day Live and Peace One Day Founder said: Peace Day Live 2021 will be our most dynamic event yet. We will be joined by the great thinkers, thought leaders, activists, actors and musicians; uniting on Peace Day 21 September and sharing their thoughts around the keys issues of protecting people, planet and wildlife; seeking to inform, inspire and engage on a global scale. I'm so grateful to our incredible sponsors Avon, Lipton and Trivium Packaging - and our partners, who make this all possible.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact said: The UN Global Compact is delighted to be partnering with Peace Day Live once again on 21 September this year. Peace and sustainable business go hand in hand and we are committed to convening private sector leaders to unite for peace.

Frank Haresnape, Global CMO, Pepsi Lipton, said: Here at Lipton, we believe in the uplifting power of quality connections and Peace One Day have created a global opportunity for people to connect peacefully on Peace Day 21 September. We are so proud to sponsor once again and support the promotion of a more connected, peaceful and sustainable world.

Angela Cretu, CEO of Avon, said: Avon recognises that peace begins at home - more violence takes places in our homes, schools and communities than in war zones, and we must speak out to raise awareness, break down the wall of silence and signpost services we fund that can help survivors. Peace One Day is the perfect partnership for us to commit to this awareness and that's why this Peace Day 21 September we once again invite our r epresentatives, customers and communities to join us to raise awareness and speak out for Peace One Day.

Michael Mapes, CEO, Trivium Packaging, said: Trivium Packaging is committed to a world that is more sustainable, and to achieve this we must support a world that is more peaceful. We are so pleased to be sponsoring Peace Day Live 2021, an experience that will shed light on these key issues and promote a world that is more peaceful towards our resources.

Margarita Quihuis, Executive Director of the Peace Innovation Lab at Stanford and the Peace Innovation Institute, the Hague, said: It has been my privilege to work with Jeremy and the entire Peace One Day organisation as a partner, collaborator and moderator for 21 September Peace Day. Peace isn't just about the absence of violence, it's about people coming together, rising above what divides us, to work together to actively build a world where we can all thrive.

Peace Day Live 2021 is sponsored by Avon, Lipton and Trivium Packaging.

Peace One Day's Awareness Partner is Twitter.

Peace One Day Partners include: UN Global Compact; Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies; SDG Action Campaign; Peace Innovation Lab at Stanford University.

For more information on our sponsors and partners visit: https://peaceoneday.org/Main/General?p=Press21September

Peace One Day are honoured to have the pro bono support of Hudson Sandler.

For all talent and spokesperson interviews please email: peaceoneday@hudsonsandler.com

Readers can register to watch panel talks and unite with millions around the world at: https://peaceoneday.org/Main/Events?p=PeaceDayLiveGlobalDigitalExperience21

#PeaceDay #PeaceOneDay #DoYourPeace #Goal16

Facebook:@PeaceOneDay | @JeremyGilleyPOD | @PeaceDay

Instagram:@PeaceOneDay_official | @JeremyGilleyPOD | @InternationalDayofPeace

Twitter:@PeaceOneDay | @JeremyGilley | @PeaceDay

LinkedIn:@PeaceOneDay | @JeremyGilley

TikTok:@PeaceOneDay

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/figures-from-culture-business-and-sport-join-call-for-protection-of-people-planet-and-wildlife-on-20th-anniversary-of-un-backed-world-peace-day-301369584.html

SOURCE Peace One Day