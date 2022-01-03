FIGS Announces Participation In The 24TH Annual ICR Conference

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, announced today that Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Daniella Turenshine, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat...

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) , the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, announced today that Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Daniella Turenshine, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24 th Annual ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM EST.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://ir.wearfigs.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

