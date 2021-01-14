Figment Launches THE CASE STUDY HOMES - A Laboratory For Co-Living, January 2021

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Figment is pleased to announce the launch of MONOCOT HOUSE & DICOT HOUSE, Figment's fourth and fifth additions to our flagship Case Study Homes series.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Figment is pleased to announce the launch of MONOCOT HOUSE & DICOT HOUSE, Figment's fourth and fifth additions to our flagship Case Study Homes series. The heritage shophouses, which bookend a row of five adjoining terraces on Tembeling Road, have been redesigned and adapted for shared living by award-winning local interior architectural firm The Monocot Studio.

Figment reached out to Mikael Teh of Monocot Studio to transform the two conservation shophouses and adapt them for shared living. With Mikael's signature modernist-inspired touch, the lofty interiors of the shophouses' communal areas, 12 rooms and suites, are stylised with two-toned walls, custom furniture, and curated Nordic-inspired fixtures and plush French linen bedding. The floral inspiration of the shophouses' names - Monocot and Dicot refer to the two main groups of flowering plants - also extend to the suites, which are named Magnolia, Begonia, Palm, and more. In the myriad custom furnishings that decorate the houses, Mikael showcases his characteristic partiality for pared-down textures like unfinished plywood, raw concrete and unpolished steel.

The Case Study Homes are the flagship properties in Figment's repertoire that have been extensively reimagined by a local designer for modern co-living. Each designer is commissioned to create distinctive interiors and furnishings that respond to the unique heritage of these historic buildings.

The latest additions of MONOCOT HOUSE and DICOT HOUSE bring the present number of Case Study Homes to five.

Earliest to launch was CANVAS HOUSE, designed by Colin Seah of Ministry of Design. The concept for the three-storey shophouse in Tanjong Pagar was a blank canvas, which rendered a dramatic whitewashing of the pre-war building's interiors.

Homegrown furniture and homeware label Scene Shang was asked to transform the second Case Study Home, a pre-war terrace house in the Balestier Conservation Area. Named SHANG HOUSE, the design team took pains to honour the location's rattan manufacturing history, weaving the material into the custom-made furniture for the house.

Studio Juju helmed the redesign for the third shophouse, STILL HOUSE on Koon Seng Road. Colour is used to delineate the private suites and communal spaces - zesty hues make for an inviting dining area to foster interaction.

About Figment Figment turns houses into boutique homes by working with local creatives to design full-furnished co-living suites that are inspired by the culture and heritage of the dwelling, neighbourhood, and city. Figment was founded in Singapore in 2019 by Fang Low and Cai Weixian. As of Jan 2021, Figment has 18 properties in its collection. https://www.figment.live

Contact: Shu Low +6587262162 288993@email4pr.com

