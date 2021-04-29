Fight For Children Announces Its First Class Of Fellows

Longtime DC-Based Nonprofit Awards $100,000 to Four Organizations to Advance the Professional Development of Young Adults from Underrepresented Groups

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fight For Children, a pillar in the DC philanthropic community for more than 30 years, today announced the inaugural recipients of the Fight For Children Fellowship Award. Four organizations were selected to receive $25,000 to recruit and hire promising young adults to launch their career in the field of Sports-Based Youth Development (SBYD).

Fight For Children today announced the inaugural recipients of the Fight For Children Fellowship Award.

"Congratulations to all the recipients of the inaugural Fight For Children Fellowship," said Dr. James Kallusky, Chief Program Officer of Fight For Children. "These organizations demonstrated their commitment to diversify the sector and build a strong pipeline for young adults interested in pursuing a career in this field."

The award is part of Fight For Children's broader effort to stabilize and strengthen SBYD organizations throughout the DC Metropolitan area. The Fight For Children Institute,launched in 2020, is the region's first and only youth sports collaborative, providing capacity building, training, technical assistance and financial support to SBYD nonprofits providing out-of-school programming to more than 20,000 youth throughout the area.

The inaugural class of Fellows includes Moya Chang, Chanel R. Dews, Carlos Granados and Asia Rodgers. Bios can be found at https://www.fightforchildren.org/news-and-resources-2/.

"These organizations were among the hardest hit by the pandemic," said Keith Gordon, President and CEO of Fight For Children. "By investing in high-quality talent, we're really investing in the long-term growth of the SBYD sector."

About Fight For Children Fight For Children has been a pillar in the DC philanthropic community more than 30 years. Founded in 1990 by the late Joseph E. Robert Jr. with the mission of improving the lives of children in the nation's capital, Fight For Children has rallied leaders in business, education, government, and philanthropy to achieve significant improvements in healthcare, education, and policy reform. Through a combination of direct service programming, capacity-building and financial support, Fight For Children has impacted the lives of more than 400,000 children. The fight continues today with a mission to help individuals, organizations, and communities harness the power of sports for social change. For more information visit www.fightforchildren.org .

For media inquiries contact Keith Gordon, President & CEO at keith.gordon@fightforchildren.org.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fight-for-children-announces-its-first-class-of-fellows-301280446.html

SOURCE Fight For Children