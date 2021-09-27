FIFTYONEFIFTY's Native Token Is Taking Ethereum By Storm With The Announcement Of Their Platform That Will Deliver High-Quality, Culturally Relevant, Curated NFTs That Can Only Be Minted Using The FIFTYONEFIFTY Token

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After selling out their first three nft launches in under one hour each, FIFTYONEFIFTY announces their NFT marketplace will be live on the Ethereum network in November 2021.

FIFTYONEFIFTY 's Native Token has a number of draw-ins for potential investors:

The FIFTY token provides holders with representation into the long term growth of the ecosystem, as NFTs are minted with FIFTY token, meaning each mint further reduces supply while also increasing the market capitalization.

FIFTYONEFIFTY continues to sell out every NFT series released thus far, and has 3 series releases planned in the next two months.

FIFTYONEFIFTY will be an entirely closed ecosystem, providing NFTs in all types, as well as physical products intrinsically tied to the NFT. The ERC token will be a direct representation of the underlying NFT asset sales, a revolutionary feature in the space. FIFTYONEFIFTY will provide passive income to NFT holders, as each NFT represents a leased reproduction right relationship to the holder. Any reproductions of any NFTs will provide income to the holder in the future. Additionally, cross-chain assets are planned to be launched, with an exclusive marketplace, swap, and e-commerce store, all which will use the native FIFTY tokens. The growth of the FIFTY ecosystem will further reduce the supply availability, furthering the mission of an exclusive, curated marketplace of the most sought after products in this space.

When deciding on the branding for FIFTYONEFIFTY the team embraced the current cultural movement tied to the blockchain. The products are pop culture relevant while also illustrating the bizarreness of the current world.

