FiftyFlowers Earns Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service Award

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FiftyFlowers, a women-owned business in Boise, Idaho and Quito, Ecuador, ( https://www.fiftyflowers.com/) was recently presented Newsweek's Award for Best Customer Service 2021. FiftyFlowers sells farm-fresh flowers delivered from partner farms across the United States and all over the world to customers' doorsteps for weddings and special events.

"The customer's journey is important to FiftyFlowers. From the moment our customers order their product from the website, there is a live FiftyFlowers team member monitoring the delivery every step of the way. The Customer Service team makes every effort to connect with each customer about their shipment so they know down to the exact minute when their flowers will arrive for their special event," stated Liza Roeser, CEO and Founder.

According to Newsweek, brands were selected based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 25,000 United States customers that have made purchases and used many services.

"We are honored to be recognized for receiving Newsweek's Award for Best Customer Service 2021. The past 20 years have been such a gift as we have built lifelong personal relationships with our farms all over the world and have provided flowers to over 250,000 weddings and events. As a business owner, I feel blessed to be in a business that serves so many people on an important day while being able to provide outstanding service," concluded Roeser.

About FiftyFlowers

FiftyFlowers is an online company that provides wholesale flowers delivered fresh from their partner farms to your doorstep. DIY Couples, event planners and florists come to FiftyFlowers for the variety of flowers available, excellent customer service and dependability of a company that has delivered premium, fresh cut flowers for over 250,000 events. With over 17 years of experience, they are the experts in farm-direct wholesale flowers. Visit: https://www.fiftyflowers.com/

Press Contact

Erin Johansen877.507.6737 https://www.fiftyflowers.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiftyflowers-earns-newsweeks-americas-best-customer-service-award-301205916.html

SOURCE FiftyFlowers