Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Preliminary Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) has announced that preliminary results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting held earlier today have indicated the following directors were re-elected:

Nicholas K. Akins, chairman, president, CEO, American Electric Power.

Evan Bayh III, senior advisor, Apollo Global Management.

Jorge L. Benitez, retired CEO of North America of Accenture plc.

Katherine B. Blackburn, executive vice president, Cincinnati Bengals, Inc.

Emerson L. Brumback, retired president and COO, M&T Bank.

Greg D. Carmichael, chairman and CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp.

Linda Clement-Holmes, retired Chief Information Officer, The Procter and Gamble Company.

C. Bryan Daniels, co-founder and principal, Prairie Capital.

Mitchell S. Fieger, retired Chair and CEO of Fifth Third Bank (Chicago).

Thomas H. Harvey, CEO, Energy Innovation: Policy and Technology, LLC.

Gary R. Heminger, retired CEO and chair, Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Jewell D. Hoover, retired senior official with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Eileen A. Mallesch, retired senior vice president and CFO, Nationwide Insurance, Property & Casualty Segment.

Michael B. McCallister, retired chairman and former CEO of Humana, Inc.

Marsha C. Williams, retired senior vice president and CFO, Orbitz Worldwide, Inc.

Preliminary results also indicated that Fifth Third shareholders ratified and/or approved the following:

The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent external audit firm for 2021.

By advisory vote, the Company's executive compensation.

By advisory vote, determination that a shareholder vote on executive compensation practices will occur every one year.

The Fifth Third Bancorp 2021 Incentive Compensation Plan.

An amendment to the Fifth Third Bancorp Articles of Incorporation to eliminate statutory supermajority vote requirements.

An amendment to the Fifth Third Bancorp Articles of Incorporation to eliminate cumulative voting.

Fifth Third expects to file a Form 8-K with final voting results within four business days.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $205 billion in assets and operates 1,134 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,397 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2020, had $434 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

