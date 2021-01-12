Fifth Season Named The "Official Greens" Of The Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that Fifth Season, a vertical- and robotic-farming pioneer headquartered in Pittsburgh, will be the team's official greens provider for the 2020-21 season. The team chef, Chef Geoff Straub, will use Fifth Season's greens in the team's pre-game meals throughout the season.

"Proper nutrition is critical to peak performance, and having access to the freshest, highest-quality and most nutritious produce available will help position our team for success throughout the entire season," said Mario Lemieux, NHL Hall of Famer, Fifth Season partner and co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins. "In addition to feeding our players, this partnership represents another way the Penguins are cultivating strong ties with our local Pittsburgh community. Fifth Season's farm in Braddock not only provides delicious, fresh greens, but is helping to revitalize an area of our city forgotten by other businesses."

By delivering its produce within hours of packaging, Fifth Season is setting a new standard for fresh produce. All Fifth Season produce is grown locally and without pesticides, and has an average shelf life of weeks, not days.

Fifth Season salads come in a variety of pre-packaged sizes and are available across Pittsburgh at select Giant Eagle locations and can also be delivered directly to customers' doors. Currently, direct-to-consumer greens and salad subscriptions are available in the Pittsburgh-area at a 10% discount. Local residents and businesses can order Fifth Season salads and greens at www.fifthseasonfresh.com .

"The Penguins are a beloved part of the Pittsburgh community and are at the cutting edge of brand partnerships. We are thrilled to be fueling their pursuit of this year's Stanley Cup," said Austin Webb, co-founder and CEO of Fifth Season.

All produce is grown at Fifth Season's vertical farm located in Braddock, adjacent to the oldest still-operating steel mill in the country. The company has Carnegie Mellon roots and is committed to Pittsburgh by supporting local organizations including 412 Food Rescue and For Good PGH.

ABOUT FIFTH SEASONFifth Season is delivering an entirely new category of hyper-local, fresh food with their ready-to-eat salads and sustainable leafy greens grown inside their proprietary vertical farms with proprietary robotics and AI. Fifth Season's newest vertical farm in Braddock, Pa., a historic steel town on the edge of Pittsburgh, features a 25,000-sq.-ft. grow room with twice the growing capacity of traditional vertical farms. It is set to grow more than 500,000 lbs. of produce in its first full year of operation. The company's fresh, tender lettuces, spinach, "Bridge City" and "Three Rivers" blends, and herbs each receive individualized attention as sensors monitor every condition — humidity, pH, light, nutrient mix — and adjust to each plant's needs. Fifth Season can even determine the perfect nourishment to give varietals their own buttery or crispy, soft, sharp, or tangy flavor and texture. For more information on Fifth Season, its technology and produce, visit www.fifthseasonfresh.com .

