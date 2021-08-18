Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Promotes Financial Wellbeing For All On 6 October

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and its global network are pleased to host the fifth annual World Financial Planning Day (WFPD) on Wednesday, 6 October as part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week. Representing more than 192,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals across 27 countries and territories worldwide, the FPSB Network has planned a variety of programs and events to raise awareness of the value of financial planning, of having a financial plan and of working with a competent and ethical financial planner.

"Now, more than ever, the public needs to understand their financial situation and options, and how having a financial plan and working with a financial planner who puts clients' interests first, like a CFP professional, can help individuals and families live their today and plan their tomorrow," said CEO of FPSB, Noel Maye. "FPSB is pleased to be working again with IOSCO to promote financial wellbeing for all and to help the public position investment decisions within the context of their overall financial and life goals."

For the fifth year, FPSB has partnered with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to host WFPD during World Investor Week, a global campaign designed to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy and investor education. By partnering with IOSCO on this initiative, the FPSB Network demonstrates to global stakeholders the importance of financial planning and the role the financial planning profession plays in supporting better financial outcomes for citizens all over the world.

"We are pleased once again to partner with FPSB to deliver the message about the importance of financial planning, which is now even more relevant because of the pandemic and will remain so during the years to come," says chairperson of IOSCO's Committee on Retail Investors, Pasquale Munafò. "We are working together to make sure that financial wellbeing and financial literacy become core elements of the present and the future of millions of retail investors and financial consumers around the globe."

The FPSB Network plans a variety of programs and campaigns leading up to and on World Financial Planning Day, including:

Live global panel event connecting financial planning professionals around the world

FPSB will host an international panel event on the " Future of Client Needs and Advice Delivery" on 6 October. Panelists will address how the financial planning profession, regulators and consumer groups will need to prepare for and adapt to evolving client needs and expectations with regard to advice delivery. FPSB will unveil the findings of global research conducted for this event, which will be open to all FPSB and IOSCO stakeholders. More details, including the complete lineup of panelists and topics will be available at worldfpday.org when registration opens in September.

Events in Territories Around the World

The FPSB Network will host a variety of local and national events to raise awareness about the value of financial planning, of having a financial plan and of working with a competent and ethical financial planner. Further information about WFPD and FPSB Network programs will be available on worldfpday.org and by joining the #WFPD2021 conversation on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Educational Materials and Advice for Consumers

To raise awareness on the value of financial planning, worldfpday.org will feature articles and resources from the FPSB Network to educate individuals on financial planning topics including tips to deal with financial stress, short- and long-term financial planning during a crisis, steps to improve financial wellbeing and more.

Finding a CFP Professional

Consumers around the world have access to more than 192,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals who are committed to working in their clients' interests. Individuals seeking a competent and ethical financial planner to help them plan for their future can connect with an FPSB Network organization to find a CFP professional in their area.

FPSB stakeholders from around the globe can visit worldfpday.org and worldinvestorweek.org and join the #WFPD2021 and #WIW2021 conversations on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more about this year's activities and how to participate.

FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction - CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark - which it owns outside the United States. FPSB and the FPSB global network administer CFP and other certification programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Columbia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2020, there were 192,762 CFP professionals worldwide. For more, visit fpsb.org .

