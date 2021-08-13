Fierce Conversations Named To The Silicon Review's '50 Best Companies To Watch In 2021'

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fierce Conversations, a Seattle-based leadership development organization, has been named to The Silicon Review's "50 Best Companies to Watch in 2021."

Fierce, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, joins an impressive list of companies from around the world that have been recognized for their innovation and innovative services.

"What an honor to be selected to this list," said Edward Beltran, the company's CEO. "Our 20-year journey is grounded in listening to our customers, finding their pain points, and developing innovative solutions that we're offering today."

In a wide-ranging interview, Beltran tells the editors at the publication that the company has developed 3D/VR simulations that allow individuals to practice real-life conversations that will prepare them to become better communicators. He adds that Fierce is also using these new tools to help companies and employees to better address unconscious bias and microaggressions in their workplaces. "We're allowing employees to learn the words that can offend others and learn how to improve how they articulate their thoughts and foster a more collaborative place to work."

ABOUT FIERCE

Fierce Conversations is an award-winning leadership development and training company that drives results for business and education by improving workplace communication. Fierce Conversations creates authentic, energizing, and rewarding connections with colleagues and customers through skillful conversations that lead to successful outcomes and measurable ROI. Tailored to any organization, Fierce Conversations' principles and methods translate across the globe, ensure individual and collective success, and develop skills that are practical, easy to learn, and can be applied immediately. Fierce Conversations' programs have been successfully implemented at blue-chip companies, non-profits, and educational organizations worldwide, including Ernst & Young, Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola, CARE, and Crate & Barrel. Fierce Conversations has received numerous industry and business accolades. The company has been honored as an Inc. 500|5000 company six times; in 2021 has been named to TrainingIndustry.com's "Companies to Watch" list; and, for three years, was selected a Seattle Business magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" in Washington lists.

