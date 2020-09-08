Fiera Capital Corporation Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Jean-Guy Desjardins, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX:FSZ), joined his team and Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate the company's 10-year listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$171.0 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Company provides institutional, private wealth and retail clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

