Fiera Capital Acquires New Global Equity Capability, Welcomes New Team

MONTREAL, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced the acquisition of a new Global Equities capability from AMP Capital.

The experienced team is comprised of four investment professionals: Simon Steele, Lead Portfolio Manager, and Neil Mitchell who will be based in Fiera Capital's London office, with David Naughtin and Andy Gardner based out of Hong Kong and Sydney, Australia, respectively. The team has a solid track record of performance, acquired over the past four years at AMP Capital managing the UCITS platform series as well as the AMP Capital Global Companies Fund in Australia and New Zealand, and brings over US$500 million in assets under management to Fiera Capital.

The proposed transfer of the UCITS platform series is subject to regulatory and other approvals. Until the foregoing transfer and arrangements are completed, the Global Companies Fund series will continue to be managed together with AMP Capital by the same investment team. AMP Capital and Fiera Capital are committed to ensuring that existing client terms and conditions will not be impacted, and clients experience a seamless experience throughout the transition.

" I am thrilled to welcome such experienced investment managers and their clients to Fiera Capital," said Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Operating Officer . "The team is a perfect fit with the Company, sharing in our client-focused culture and dedication to investment excellence. What's more, the acquisition of a Global Equity team capability outside of North America builds on our global ambitions of building robust investment platforms in markets where we see opportunities for growth."

"This seasoned team and their investment strategy are highly complementary to our existing offering," said Anik Lanthier, President and Chief Investment Officer, Public Markets . "This addition is directly aligned with our objective of ensuring the continuing competitiveness and range of our investment platform in order to best serve the investment needs of our clients."

"We are excited to join Fiera Capital and share in the Company's impeccable reputation and commitment to a culture of investment excellence. The team has delivered exceptional returns since inception and is just weeks away from completing its fourth-year track record," said Simon Steele, Lead Portfolio Manager of the new Global Equity team. "We look forward to welcoming our clients and working alongside our new colleagues while contributing to the vision of making Fiera Capital a top tier global asset manager, recognized for its best-in-class solutions offering and trusted investment partnerships."

The team's investment approach is fundamentally driven, aligned with a long-term perspective, and anchored around a three-pillared wealth creation framework founded on companies' competitive advantage, strong capital allocation, and predictable growth. This approach aims to yield a focused portfolio of 25 to 35 best-in-class global companies, which is expected to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns over a full market cycle. Their investment process seeks to generate highly concentrated, quality style, low turnover portfolios, and derives its primary source of added return from security selection.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including business and economic conditions and Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend" or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

These factors include, but are not limited to, market and general economic conditions, the nature of the financial services industry, and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Fiera Capital's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, and its latest Annual Report and Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document, and Fiera Capital assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$180.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The Company provides institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across public and private asset classes. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiera-capital-acquires-new-global-equity-capability-welcomes-new-team-301242755.html

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation