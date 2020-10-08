Field Trip Adds Acclaimed Physician, Dr. Andrew Weil, To Medical Advisory Board

Global Leader in Holistic and Integrative Medicine to Assist Field Trip with Enhancing Treatments and Future Expansion Plans

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), the global leader in the development and delivery of technology-enabled psychedelic therapies, today announced the addition of Andrew Weil, M.D., world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, to its medical advisory board. In this role, Dr. Weil will provide Field Trip with medical advice and expertise on healing-oriented approaches to healthcare, as well as guidance on extending the influence and reach of psychedelic therapies.

Combining a Harvard education and a lifetime of practicing natural and preventive medicine, Dr. Weil is the founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, where he also holds the Lovell-Jones Endowed Chair in Integrative Rheumatology, and is Clinical Professor of Medicine and Professor of Public Health. The Center is leading the effort to develop a comprehensive curriculum in integrative medicine. Graduates serve as directors of integrative medicine programs throughout the United States, and through its fellowship, the Center is now training doctors and nurse practitioners around the world. Dr. Weill is one of the most respected physicians in the world and has decades of personal and professional experience with the healing nature of psychedelics.

"I am extremely pleased to be joining the medical advisory board at Field Trip," said Dr. Weil. "Field Trip's mission, as well as the energy, enthusiasm and commitment to thoughtful, modern and responsible approaches to psychedelic medicine that the team at Field Trip is pursuing are remarkable. They are consistent with, not only my approach to the practice of medicine, but how I see modern approaches to medicine evolving. More and more, we are seeing that the mind plays an essential role in medicine and healing and Field Trip is at the forefront of revolutionizing mental, emotional and behavioural health through psychedelic therapies."

"It is an honour and privilege to welcome Dr. Weil to our medical advisory board. Andy is widely recognized as one of the forefathers of modern integrative medicine. He is internationally recognized for his thought leadership in medicine, healthcare and the therapeutic applications of once-stigmatized drugs and medicines. Andy's experience working with psychedelics is unparalleled, and helped form the basis for his integrated medical philosophy. His unique insights will provide critical guidance as we grow our footprint in and cultivate our treatment framework from start to post-experience integration for the people seeking treatment in our centers," said Ronan Levy, Field Trip's Executive Chairman.

Field Trip recently announced the opening of its Field Trip Health centers in New York City, Los Angeles, and Toronto, which are providing best-in-class, technology-enabled psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.

