Field Squared Releases Oregon Aerial Construction Customer Success Story

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared, Inc. TM, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, announced the release of a new customer success story with Oregon Aerial Construction, a fast-growing construction services company that specializes in service maintenance for some of the largest utility and telecommunication customers in the United States. Reaping tremendous business value, the success story covers Oregon Aerial's digital transformation journey and results since implementing Field Squared.

Grappling with a chaotic, disorganized work order scheduling process conducted mainly through paper-based solutions, Oregon Aerial sought field service management software that provided a global, consolidated view across its entire service operations.

Oregon Aerial turned to Field Squared as the digital backbone across the business. Since implementing Field Squared, Oregon Aerial quickly realized a return on investment that include:

Eliminated 95% of paperwork - The company burned through reams and reams of paper before Field Squared.

- The company burned through reams and reams of paper before Field Squared. 30% increase in field service efficiency on one customer account alone.

on one customer account alone. Reduced overhead for the purchasing and storage of paperwork (i.e., printer toner, folders, backups, notes, filing cabinets).

"Before Field Squared, we were holding ourselves back from growth, because we did not have the software to enable us to handle a greater volume of work. Now, the sky's the limit and Field Squared helps us future-proof our service operations," said Chris Barley, Co-Owner and President at Oregon Aerial.

Christopher James Camut, Director, President and CEO at Field Squared stated, "Oregon Aerial's success story is an example of how Field Squared has helped service businesses take control of operations. We are proud to be a driving force behind Oregon Aerial's continued success."

Read the Oregon Aerial case study here: https://fieldsquared.com/oregon-aerial-construction-case-study/

About Field SquaredField Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.

