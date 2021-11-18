Fiduciary Trust International Welcomes David W. Edmiston As Regional Managing Director To Lead Firm's New Atlanta Office

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces its plans to open an office in Atlanta, GA in early 2022, after many years of serving clients in this market.

"Atlanta has been on our radar for a long time as a promising source of growth," said John M. Dowd, chief executive officer of Fiduciary Trust International. "With David's leadership and deep ties to the region, we couldn't be more excited about expanding into Atlanta and growing our team in order to advise and serve clients throughout the Southeast."

Mr. Edmiston will be responsible for creating a regional hub in Atlanta which complements the strength of Fiduciary Trust International's teams in Florida and Washington, DC. He previously worked with Wells Fargo and predecessor companies Wachovia and First Union for 33 years. During that time, Mr. Edmiston held relationship management and market leadership roles in commercial banking and private wealth management, serving business owners, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, family offices, and endowments. He was most recently managing director of the Atlanta regional office for Abbot Downing, now Wells Fargo Private Bank.

"Fiduciary Trust International has a sterling reputation in our industry for its expertise across all aspects of wealth planning. I am proud to help more clients in this region benefit from the customized services our teams can deliver," said Mr. Edmiston. "High-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, as well as family offices and endowments, have complex needs and challenges that demand deep, broad expertise closely aligned with a nimble service offering. I believe that our clients, and their trusted advisors, will appreciate the exceptional and differentiated experience at Fiduciary Trust International."

Mr. Edmiston earned his bachelor of arts degree from Wake Forest University. He is actively involved in his community, serving on the board of directors of the Atlanta-based Grady Health Foundation. Mr. Edmiston's previous Atlanta community leadership roles include memberships on Covenant House Georgia's board of directors and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's board of trustees. He was also co-chair of the Woodruff Arts Center's capital campaign committee, and an annual volunteer for the Westminster Fund Parent Campaign supporting The Westminster Schools.

As Fiduciary Trust International continues to focus on strengthening client relationships and expanding its business in the Southeast, its teams will draw on the strategies and advice informed by the lessons learned from managing family wealth for more than 90 years. The firm's professionals possess a broad range of specialized expertise, and take a holistic, multi-generational approach to serving clients. Its teams utilize a suite of interconnected planning, investment management, trust, estate, tax, and family office services to help clients achieve their goals. Clients also benefit from the strength and deep resources of Fiduciary Trust International's parent, Franklin Templeton, a $1.5 trillion global investment leader.

Taylor Custis, who is based in Atlanta and has nearly 20 years of experience serving ultra-high-net-worth families, joined Fiduciary Trust International in August 2021 as trust counsel and senior relationship manager. She works with clients and colleagues in the firm's offices across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Washington, DC and Radnor, PA. In addition, earlier that month, Fiduciary Trust International announced that Paul Cummings joined the firm in a newly created role—head of family office services, foundations, and endowments—where he will manage firm-wide efforts to deliver the suite of comprehensive offerings specifically designed for these clients' unique needs.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $98 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2021, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

