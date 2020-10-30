Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Election Of Sandra Morgan To Board Of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced the election of Sandra Morgan to its Board of Directors with a start date of November 9, 2020.

"We are excited and pleased to welcome Sandra to our Board of Directors as an independent director," commented Chairman William P. Foley, II. "Sandra comes at an exciting time for FNF as we remain committed to maximizing and delivering value to all FNF stakeholders. I know her deep experience and diverse skillset will certainly benefit our management team and Board."

Ms. Morgan most recently served as Chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board where she was appointed to the role by Governor Steve Sisolak and is the first African-American to have served as Chair. Ms. Morgan was previously appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission by Governor Brian Sandoval in April 2018. While serving as a Commissioner, Ms. Morgan also served as Director of External Affairs for AT&T Services, Inc. from September 2016 to January 2019 and was responsible for managing AT&T's government and community affairs in Nevada. She previously served as the City Attorney for the City of North Las Vegas from May 2008 to August 2016, and was the first African-American City Attorney in the State of Nevada. Prior to her public service with the City of North Las Vegas, Ms. Morgan served as Litigation Attorney for MGM Mirage (now known as MGM Resorts) from 2005 to May 2008. Ms. Morgan previously served as an Athletic Commissioner on the Nevada State Athletic Commission and served on the Board of Directors for Jobs for Nevada's Graduates.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - Get Report is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

