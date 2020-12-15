Fidel Is Tapped By Google Pay To Power More Rewarding Payment Experiences

Fidel's API connection to the global card networks will enable Google Pay users to earn cashback rewards on purchases regardless of how they spend - in store or online, swiped, dipped, tapped or typed.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial infrastructure API, Fidel is enabling offers within Google Pay, a simple, safe and helpful way to pay and manage money. By providing a secure connection between Google Pay and the major global card networks, Fidel is enabling Google Pay to generate more rewarding payment experiences for their users in the US.

Fidel's API makes it possible for Google Pay users to earn cash back rewards with a selection of Google's merchant partners across retail, dining and grocery sectors, among others. To maximize user convenience, qualifying transactions can be made via the Google Pay app or the linked card itself, either online or in-store, to earn instant rewards — delivering a seamless, omnichannel experience.

"Flexibility and convenience sit at the heart of the Google Pay platform," says Josh Woodward, Director, Google Pay. "Offers create a highly scalable opportunity for affiliated merchants to deepen consumer engagement with dynamic, personalized rewards. This creates a new way for merchants to engage with their customers, while allowing our users the freedom over how they pay, where they shop and how they spend their rewards."

Users must opt-in and link chosen payment cards before selecting individual offers from affiliated merchants. These measures place the decision to unlock rewards entirely in the hands of users. User rewards aren't restrictive, so cashback can be spent anywhere, meaning consumers are in the driver's seat throughout the experience, all delivered within Google Pay's intuitive interface.

Fidel's ability to power a range of innovative payment experiences, like the Google Pay rewards program, is a result of its deep partnerships with global card networks. By providing a direct, secure API connection to real-time transaction data from these networks, Fidel is helping bring new card-connected products and experiences to market that enhance the value and utility of payment cards.

"The demand for comprehensive digital payments is growing exponentially," said Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. "Fidel is making great headway in enhancing the digital commerce experience for merchants and consumers alike, and we value our shared commitment to enhance the overall user journey."

Matt Dill, SVP and Head of Innovation & Strategic Partnerships at Visa, added: "Partners like Fidel, and experiences like Google Pay's, further attest to the opportunity to make payments even more deeply integrated in our everyday lives. We look forward to supporting this initiative and future collaboration opportunities around the world."

Along with the global nature of Fidel's network partnerships, its flexible infrastructure is built for scale. By streamlining the merchant onboarding process and reducing development time and costs, Fidel can facilitate rapid growth of card-connected programs, accelerating the benefits of card usage in a growing number of markets.

"We see ourselves as an enabler of payment-led innovation, so being able to collaborate with Google Pay is an exciting milestone for Fidel in the US," says Dev Subrata, Founder and CEO of Fidel. "Working with a leading, global brand to generate new value for users — and maximizing control and convenience while we do it — is the major driving force behind the technology we build."

About Fidel Fidel is a Financial Infrastructure API for developers, providing tools to build frictionless, real-time, and personalized products on top of payment cards. Fidel is headquartered in London and is backed by investors including Nyca and QED.

