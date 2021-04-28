Fiddler AI Named To Forbes AI 50 Companies To Watch In 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes named Fiddler AI to the third annual AI 50 List, honoring the 50 most compelling artificial intelligence companies creating value by making humans more efficient.

"We're excited to be named to the AI 50 list two years in a row and grateful that our mission to build trust in AI is being recognized broadly. Our model monitoring, analytics & AI governance solution is the first to bring AI explainability in an enterprise-grade platform to help businesses understand the 'why' and 'how' behind their AI. From data scientists to business users and end consumers, we provide visibility and insights for all AI stakeholders. We empower businesses to build trustworthy AI solutions across industries for use cases like loan underwriting, fraud detection, and customer churn detection. By fostering transparency in AI, Fiddler also allows regulated industries to deploy AI in previously inaccessible use cases", said CEO & Founder, Krishna Gade.

Fiddler's Model Performance Monitoring solution enables data science and AI/ML teams to validate, monitor, explain, and analyze their AI solutions to accelerate AI adoption, meet regulatory compliance and build trust with end-users. They provide complete visibility and understanding of AI solutions to customers. Fiddler has been recognized for its industry-leading capabilities and innovation - they were named to the CB Insights AI 100 list 2021 , recognized as a Technology Pioneer 2020 by the World Economic Forum , one of Forbes' companies to watch on its 2020 AI 50 list, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Gartner's Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response Report .

Forbes partnered with venture firms Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital to create the third annual AI 50, a list of private, promising North American companies that are using artificial intelligence in ways that are fundamental to their operations. Forbes received several hundred entries, of which nearly 400 qualified for consideration. From there, their data partners applied an algorithm to identify 100 companies with the highest quantitative scores—and that also made diversity a priority. Next, a panel of expert AI judges evaluated the finalists to find the 50 most compelling companies.

Fiddler's mission is to enable businesses of all sizes to unlock the AI black box and deliver transparent AI experiences to end-users. We enable businesses to build, deploy, and maintain trustworthy AI solutions. Fiddler's next-generation ML Model Performance Management solution enables data science and technical teams to monitor, explain, and analyze their AI solutions, providing responsible and reliable experiences to business stakeholders and customers. Fiddler works with pioneering Fortune 500 companies as well as emerging tech companies. For more information please visit www.fiddler.ai or follow us on Twitter @fiddlerlabs and LinkedIn .

