Ficomirrors Selects HPE GreenLake To Power Flexible Production Line And Improve Competitiveness

Ficomirrors, an automotive global supplier to automakers worldwide, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to improve production efficiency and power a flexible manufacturing system. Ficomirrors Poland is part of Ficosa, a multinational corporation that specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced systems for the motor and mobility sectors.

As the demand for customization continues to increase in automotive manufacturing, producers are looking to respond to consumer demands with new models that require customisable, flexible, efficient manufacturing operations. Just-in-sequence (JIS) manufacturing is a strategy that aims to create a flexible production cycle by ensuring that the appropriate components and parts arrive at the production line in the right sequence 'just-in-time' for assembly. Such an approach is designed to reduce the production time, eliminate supply buffers, and significantly lower inventory costs. However, running JIS manufacturing requires advanced logistics and flawless communication between customers and suppliers, and consequently it also demands a technology environment that is equally flexible, responsive, and scalable.

" Our new manufacturing strategy was designed to respond to the high demand in the automotive industry for customized manufacturing and efficient supply services to enable our customers to increase their rate of production and build in more flexibility at reduced cost," said Michał Kasak, IT Manager at Ficomirrors. " To ensure smooth integration and execution of the just-in-sequence manufacturing system, we selected HPE GreenLake to build an IT environment that was able to handle any workload on demand, facilitate fast and seamless data sharing, and bolster our flexible approach."

Ficomirrors turned to Infomex, an HPE Gold Partner, for advisory services and IT environment assessment. Given Ficomirror's unique requirements, Infomex recommended the HPE GreenLake platform as the best fit to meet both reliability and flexibility requirements. HPE GreenLake enables customers to avoid large-scale investments thanks to a flexible IT consumption model - delivered at the customer's specified location. For Ficomirrors it means the ability to support their flexible manufacturing strategy with an equally flexible IT environment, and therefore handle any compute workload and easily scale up or down their operations to meet their current and future needs. As a result, the company will be able to reduce the total cost of ownership, significantly boost efficiency of the manufacturing cycle and reduce time to market and ensure competitiveness in the fast-changing world.

Ficomirrors will draw multiple benefits from the HPE GreenLake platform, including:

Freeing up resources previously focused on IT management thanks to intelligent and self-managing IT systems;

Access to an always-on storage system for the mission critical workloads delivered through HPE Primera C630;

A high-performing, software-defined, and secure infrastructure to run many workloads powered by HPE Synergy;

Increased high availability and reduced malfunctions thanks to predictable analytics powered by HPE InfoSight, a cloud-based AI-driven operations tool featured in HPE Synergy and HPE Primera;

Full control and compliance of all data, because the hardware solution is located in customer's data center;

Regulated hardware refresh cycles;

Flexibility and scalability with distributed workloads, ensuring smooth and fast operations;

A predictable "pay-per-use" spending model that eliminates upfront investment, reduces total cost of ownership, and allows the customer to pay only for what they consume.

" Our customers are looking to build flexible, scalable IT environments in order to support the changing demands of their businesses and at the same time have the reassurance of knowing where their data is located," said Tomasz Szewczyk, Sales Manager at HPE. " HPE GreenLake addresses these demands by enabling our customers to innovate with peace of mind and deliver a cloud service in the location of their choice - either in their own datacenter or at a co-location partner site."

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation. The HPE GreenLake platform can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility, and combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for analytics, bare metal, compute, container management, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, 5G, HCI, high performance compute, machine learning operations, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake business is rapidly growing with over $5.2 billion USD in total contract value and 900 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has about 1200 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

