FICO Named A Leader In Digital Decisioning Platforms Report By Independent Research Firm

FICO® Platform provides all the tools necessary to manage and deploy digital decisions that will standup to the highest standard of regulatory rigor

Highlights:

FICO named Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020

According to the Forrester report, "FICO leaves no decisioning stone unturned"

FICO was named a leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020. Download the full report here.

This market has continued to grow as large enterprises look to evolve and transform their businesses to deliver exceptional customer experience in the new digital economy. The challenge for enterprises is not necessarily a lack of investment but how to ensure that their digital transformation will deepen their relationships with each individual customer.

FICO combines decades of data analytics knowledge, deep industry sector expertise, and modern software technologies to build platform-based solutions that break down enterprise data siloes and realize the maximum value that massive data sources can provide.

According to the report, " FICO leaves no decisioning stone unturned. There are no holes to poke in FICO Decision Management Suite (DMS) — it provides all the tools necessary to manage and deploy digital decisions which will standup to the highest standard of regulatory rigor." The report notes that "FICO shows strengths across all evaluation criteria and stands out by offering native and integrated mathematical optimization engine - a rarity in this market segment."

"We are honored to be named by Forrester as a leader in the growing market of digital decisioning platforms," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "The FICO Platform provides a decisioning foundation critical for enterprises' digital transformation by helping businesses respond quickly to customers' immediate needs and anticipate their future demands, resulting in deeper, more engaging customer experiences."

Forrester used a 22-criterion evaluation of 13 digital decisioning platform vendors and named FICO a leader. Forrester went on to state, "FICO customers can enhance decision logic with native predictive analytics, machine learning, and a highly performant mathematical optimization engine."

The FICO® Platform unleashes the power of analytics and AI to enable smarter business decisions at scale. Enterprises using the FICO Platform are more ready to offer superior customer experiences because they can get to know their customers deeply and offer services and value that delights the individuals.

To download the full report, go to https://www.fico.com/forrester-wave.

About FICOFICO (FICO) - Get Report powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.Learn more at http://www.fico.com

