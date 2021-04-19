FICO Announces New Virtual Event, "Success Realized: Digital Transformation Delivered"

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FICO today announced the third event in its virtual series - Success Realized: Digital Transformation Delivered

The five-day event will run from April 26 th - 30 th, 2021

th - 30 th, 2021 Event will include over 100 sessions presented in three key tracks - Customer Digital Journey, Fraud in a Faceless Environment, and Innovation through Decision Management

FICO, a global analytics leader, today announced another event in its virtual series - Success Realized: Digital Transformation Delivered. This interactive, five-day event will run from Monday, April 26, 2021 through Friday, April 30, 2021 and will focus on best practices and lessons learned from organizations who have not only survived, but thrived during the pandemic. The sessions will highlight the power of digital transformation in building a future-forward business foundation.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created both challenges and opportunities that have forced organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "We wanted the event to highlight innovative, forward-thinking companies who have proven the positive impact digitization can make on business resilience during these challenging times. In partnership with industry analysts and our customers, our hope is that virtual event attendees come away with actionable insights and advice that they can implement today to help accelerate their digital transformation."

Success Realized: Digital Transformation Delivered is the third in a series of FICO virtual events designed to provide global organizations with best practices for a customer-centric approach to digital transformation that realizes the full power of predictive analytics.

This latest event will include over 50 sessions presented in three key tracks:

Customer Digital Journey - Delivering engaging, personalized and valuable customer interactions through digital channels is now the prime directive for every organization. Doing so requires the reengineering of legacy processes to create an intelligent, highly automated customer lifecycle journey, from acquisition and onboarding through account management and collections.

Delivering engaging, personalized and valuable customer interactions through digital channels is now the prime directive for every organization. Doing so requires the reengineering of legacy processes to create an intelligent, highly automated customer lifecycle journey, from acquisition and onboarding through account management and collections. Fraud in a Faceless Environment - COVID-19 took interactions from in-person to digital and contactless, a sweet spot for more fraudsters to take advantage of the rapidly evolving criminal landscape. Even amongst the new pandemic recovery period, organizations can not only react to fraud but proactively prevent it, and thrive.

COVID-19 took interactions from in-person to digital and contactless, a sweet spot for more fraudsters to take advantage of the rapidly evolving criminal landscape. Even amongst the new pandemic recovery period, organizations can not only react to fraud but proactively prevent it, and thrive. Innovation through Decision Management - Building decision intelligence applications and delivering prescriptive analytics wherever and whenever needed is challenging in the best of times. Establishing a future-proof platform with analytic and AI powered insights, state-of-the-art optimization, and decision rules solutions can help businesses transform into customer-centric, automated and intelligent enterprises.

Keynote session presented by industry-leading experts include:

The Role of Data in Doing Digital from Chris Skinner , Author of ValueWeb and Digital Bank

from Author of ValueWeb and Digital Bank What Have We Learned from the Pandemic? from Will Lansing - FICO CEO, Claus Moldt - FICO CTO, and Stephanie Covert - FICO Executive VP

from - FICO CEO, - FICO CTO, and - FICO Executive VP Why Everyone Needs a Digital Decisioning Platform from Mike Gualtieri , VP, Forrester

from VP, Forrester The Top Digital Account Opening Trends — How to Seize Transformation Opportunities from Tiffani Montez , Retail Banking Senior Analyst, Aite Group

from , Retail Banking Senior Analyst, Aite Group Fraud and Financial Crime: The COVID-19 Impactfrom Daniel Mayo , Chief Analyst, Omdia and TJ Horan, VP of Product Management, FICO

Learn more about this event and register here.

About FICOFICO (FICO) - Get Report powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

