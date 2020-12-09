FICO Announces DOJ Antitrust Investigation Closed

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

On March 15, 2020, FICO issued a statement in response to an official notification that the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, had opened a civil investigation into potential exclusionary conduct by FICO.

Earlier today, the Department of Justice informed FICO that it has closed that investigation. As a result, no enforcement action is being taken.

About FICOFICO (FICO) - Get Report powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

