FibroGenesis Announces Manufacturing Agreement With IBiologics

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroGenesis, the leading developer of fibroblast based therapeutic solutions for unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with iBiologics to supply its proprietary allogeneic fibroblast cells to support FibroGenesis's growing chronic disease platform and ongoing clinical trials.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with iBiologics to manufacture our breakthrough fibroblasts," said Pete O'Heeron, CEO of FibroGenesis. "Our collaboration with iBiologics has produced the highest quality fibroblasts available and their adherence to GMP processes assures us of a reliable source for this unique cell line which will ultimately help patients suffering from chronic diseases."

"FibroGenesis has a unique and impressive platform technology and is positioned to secure its place as a premier provider of cell-based therapeutics and we look forward to being part of this process," said Francisco Silva, CEO of iBiologics.

About iBiologics

iBiologics is a leading CDMO for the development and manufacturing of autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapy products. iBiologics provides a unique combination of custom services to companies across all points of translational and clinical development.

About FibroGenesis

Based in Houston, Texas, FibroGenesis, is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for chronic disease treatment using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, FibroGenesis holds 240+ U.S. and international issued patents/patents pending across a variety of clinical pathways, including Disc Degeneration, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, Cancer, Diabetes, Liver Failure, Colitis and Heart Failure. Funded entirely by angel investors, FibroGenesis represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy.

