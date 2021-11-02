FibroGen To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get FibroGen, Inc. Report today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the following healthcare conferences:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 16 at 4:40 PM EST.

12 th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 AM EST.

An audio webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD), anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

