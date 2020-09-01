FibroGen To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get Report today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following virtual healthcare conferences:

Citigroup 15th Annual BioPharma Conference on September 9, 2020 at 2:25 PM Eastern Time

Morgan Stanley 18 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 16, 2020 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at https://fibrogen.gcs-web.com/. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines to treat unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and coronavirus (COVID-19). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com .

