FIBROGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating FibroGen, Inc. On Behalf Of FibroGen Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get Report on behalf of FibroGen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether FibroGen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 6, 2021, FibroGen issued a statement "provid[ing] clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease ('CKD')." Specifically, the Company stated that the safety analyses "included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors." FibroGen further revealed that, based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, the Company "cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa."

On this news, the Company's share price declined by $14.90 per share, or approximately 43%, to close at $19.74 per share on April 7, 2021.

