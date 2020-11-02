Fiberon And Wolf Home Products Expand Partnership

Fiberon, a leader in capped composite and PVC decking, railing and cladding announces the expansion of their partnership with Wolf Home Products.

Fiberon, a leader in capped composite and PVC decking, railing and cladding announces the expansion of their partnership with Wolf Home Products. Fiberon decking and railing products will now be available throughout Ohio, western Pennsylvania and upstate New York, marking an enhanced multi-state expansion of the partnership between the two companies. Wolf Home Products will also start carrying Promenade, Fiberon's premium PVC decking line.

"We're excited to grow our partnership with Wolf Home Products," said Chris Hayn, vice president of sales for Fiberon. "Expanding distribution of our products with an industry leader like Wolf is an invaluable opportunity for both companies."

The growing partnership between Fiberon and Wolf Home Products means increased support for trade professionals. A team of dedicated Wolf territory managers will assist in implementing programs in new markets and will act as an extension of the Fiberon sales team.

"The demand for wood-alternative decking and railing products continues to grow as consumers invest in their homes as they spend more time in their primary dwellings with their families creating memories together. Consumers are looking for building products that are high performance with low maintenance, providing a superior return on their investment," said Craig Danielson, president and CEO of Wolf Home Products. "Our growing partnership with Fiberon and our addition of three new territories and staff enhances our continued commitment to service and quality."

In 2018, Wolf Home Products began distributing Fiberon decking, railing and cladding throughout the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and North and South Carolina, providing their customers with industry-leading products. The multi-state expansion means that Fiberon products will be more readily available for contractors across the country.

Founded in 1843, Wolf Home Products offers independent dealers a dynamic product mix focused on quality, reliability and value, all backed by an iron-clad commitment to courteous, consistent service.

An innovative industry leader, Fiberon provides products that give homeowners the warmth and beauty of real wood without the work. Based in North Carolina, Fiberon developed the first multi-chromatic embossed deck boards and was an industry leader in providing a stain and fade warranty and an exclusive five-year labor warranty for contractors.

For more information about Fiberon, visit fiberondecking.com. For more information about Wolf Home Products, visit wolfhomeproducts.com.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon products are free of toxic chemicals and contain up to 95% recycled content. Recognized as an "Eco-leader" by Green Builder magazine, Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Doors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) - Get Report, which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. FBHS's operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.fbhs.com.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products is a global sourcing company built on more than 175 years of experience. They are one of the largest suppliers of Kitchen and Bath cabinetry in the nation, as well as a leading supplier of Outdoor Living and Building Products. Vast inventories and smart logistical solutions combine to provide unmatched product availability and delivery speed. Wolf Home Products conforms to ISO International Standards, instilling customer confidence and guaranteeing a culture of continuous improvement.

