FIBA Elects New Officers And Board Of Directors

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida International Bankers Association ( FIBA) has announced its new slate of Officers and Board of Directors. The elected Chairperson for the 2021 - 2022 term is Michelle Fernandez, Managing SVP Head of Compliance of Bci Miami Branch accompanied by Vice-chairs: Andres Fernandez, Partner - Holland & Knight and Wayne Shah, SVP Global Financial Institutions - Wells Fargo; Vice-chair & Secretary: Dilian Schultz, Senior Vice President, Corporate Lending Team Lead - First Horizon; Chair-elect Jordi Torras, CFO - Banco Sabadell; Exec committee - Past Chair: Tony Bejarano, General Manager - BICSA, Treasurer: Ivan Garces, Senior Advisory Principal - Kaufman & Rossin and General Counsel: Kimberly Prior, Partner - Shutts & Bowen.

"I am thrilled and grateful to have been elected as Chairperson for such an important industry organization. Representing FIBA is something I will do with great pride and commitment. I am very fortunate to be joined by professionals with proven track records that will accompany me in this new Board so I am looking forward to the year ahead," said Michelle Fernandez.

Built on a legacy that spans over 40 years, FIBA is a non-profit trade association dedicated to supporting the global financial services industry through thought-leadership, education, innovation, and advocacy.

Immediate past chair, David Hernandez, Chief Risk Officer at BAC Florida Bank who has been at the head of FIBA during the past term and has led through a challenging year expressed "The growth and success of the FIBA institute and the conferences, during such a difficult year, are the result of a hardworking team that has given their all to continue representing the international banking community and I am honored to have been a part of it."

David Schwartz, President and CEO of FIBA thanked the current members while congratulating the newly elected officers "It is such an honor to have such talented professionals on our Board this year, as always. Michelle is a tremendous contributor to our organization, and we are delighted to have such a professional leading our Board," he said.

