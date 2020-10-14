FHN Financial Capital Markets Continues To Expand Municipal Bond Efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FHN Financial Capital Markets, a division of First Horizon Bank, is pleased to announce the firm's continued expansion of its Public Finance Department. Joining our team in New York City are Evan Levine and Crystal Mullins.

Evan Levine, serving as Senior Vice President, will lead and develop national coverage and municipal underwriting business in the surface transportation sector, including transit agencies. During his 17-year career, Levine has arranged, structured, and financed over $16 billion in transportation capital projects in both the traditional municipal market and the public-private partnership ("P3") financing sector. Most recently, Levine served as Vice President to concessionaire Itinera Infrastructure, a division of Halmar International, working primarily as a senior project manager for several project financings. Prior to his tenure with Itinera, Levine was a leading transportation sector specialist in the municipal industry, most notably serving as a senior level banker within the transportation groups of Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, where he served as the Head of Surface Transportation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University.

Crystal Mullins joins FHN Financial as a Vice President in the Northeast public finance group. Mullins has spent 25 years in the municipal finance industry, primarily working with airports and large cities across the country. Prior to Mullins' tenure in JP Morgan's Asset Management Group as an Institutional Advisor to corporate and public pension funds, endowments, and foundations, Mullins served as Co-Head of the Tax-Exempt Transportation Municipal Group. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master's in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business.

"I am very pleased to have Evan and Crystal join our team. As we continue to strengthen our public finance department, we are committed to expanding our firm's expertise and capabilities in a number of sectors to complement our growing general municipal business footprint in key regions across the United States. Both Evan and Crystal possess in-depth sector experience across all modes of transportation that allows FHN Financial Capital Markets to provide even greater, more specialized service to municipal issuers with transportation infrastructure needs in the markets we currently operate and in states where we fully intend to expand into in the near future," said Ajay Thomas, Head of Public Finance.

FHN Financial Capital Markets, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a division of First Horizon Bank. FHN Financial has 28 offices across the United States, including municipal underwriting and trading desks in Memphis, New York, Philadelphia, and Houston and Public Finance offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, Nashville, New York, San Antonio, and Tampa. FHN Financial Capital Markets focuses on issuers and institutional investors through various business lines including public finance, underwriting, sales, and trading of fixed income products, supported by credit and portfolio strategy, economic outlook, and analysis.

FHN Financial Municipal Advisors is a division of First Horizon Bank and is an Independent Registered Municipal Advisor focusing on issuers and their financing needs while being supported by FHN Financial Capital Markets' depth of resources.

Information about FHN Financial and its entire offering of products and services can be found at www.fhnfinancial.com.

