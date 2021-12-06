FG Financial Group, Inc. SPAC Platform Investment Aldel Financial Has Completed Business Combination With Hagerty

FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP)(the "Company"), a reinsurance and investment management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital in partnership with Fundamental Global® to SPAC and SPAC sponsor-related businesses, today announced that its SPAC Platform partner, Aldel Financial ("Aldel") (ADF) has completed their previously announced business combination with Hagerty, an automotive enthusiast brand offering a specialty automotive insurance platform built upon a membership organization for car lovers. The business combination was approved by Aldel's stockholders at a meeting held on December 1, 2021.

Aldel Financial now operates as Hagerty, Inc., and began trading on the NYSE under the ticker "HGTY" on Friday, December 3, 2021.

FG Financial Group has beneficial ownership of approximately 533,000 common shares of Hagerty and approximately 321,000 warrants at $15 per common share.

FG Financial Group's CEO Larry Swets, Jr. commented, "We congratulate Aldel on this exciting combination with Hagerty, an innovative, well-known automotive enthusiast brand with an eminently scalable model. FG Financial is deliberate in our evaluation and support of investment opportunities and we're excited to see the successful merger of Aldel, our first partner SPAC on the SPAC Platform, with a proven and rapidly growing business in an attractive market. We're pleased to be shareholders in this business and we remain dedicated to finding similar new opportunities for the allocation of capital within our SPAC strategy."

Hagerty is a leading provider of specialty automotive insurance, with approximately 2 million cars insured globally, an industry-leading 84 Net Promoter Score (NPS) and partnerships with nine of the top 10 U.S. automotive insurers. The Company has invested in a unique business model that integrates omni-channel distribution, risk management & reinsurance, and subscription & membership with a rich source of first-party data to drive multiple revenue streams and several compelling market advantages for Hagerty. The Company's omni-channel insurance distribution model positions Hagerty to scale through national insurance partners, local agents and brokers, and direct distribution.

The Company's portfolio of automotive offerings includes Hagerty Drivers Club (1.8 million members), Hagerty Drivers Club magazine (1.2 million readership), Hagerty YouTube (1.75 million subscribers), three major concours events, a nationwide collection of premium social and car storage membership facilities called Hagerty Garage + Social, and DriveShare, a peer-to-peer service that lets people rent vintage and cool cars. For more information please visit www.hagerty.com

FG Financial Group, Inc. is a reinsurance and investment management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital in partnership with Fundamental Global® to SPAC and SPAC sponsor-related businesses. The Company's principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates.

