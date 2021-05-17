FFVA Mutual Scales Digital Engagement, Creates Stronger Audience Insights With ON24

FFVA Mutual, a southeast regional insurance carrier specializing in workers' compensation since 1956, uses ON24 (ONTF) to scale digital experiences to a larger number of agency partners and corporate policyholders. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform helps FFVA Mutual improve digital engagement with hundreds of stakeholders to build stronger audience relationships. With ON24, FFVA Mutual enabled nearly 50% more insurance agency partners and 31% more policyholders with online safety training compared to their previous webinar tool.

"ON24 gave us the flexibility and scale we needed to deliver customized digital experiences and engage more stakeholders," said Angelique Greven, digital marketing manager at FFVA Mutual. "Engagement data and insights from ON24 is key to continually improving digital experiences and supporting the growing number of partners and policyholders across our business."

Engaging insurance partners is an important part of FFVA Mutual's business. And the company works with policyholders, or employers, to insure their businesses, supporting them with safety guidance and training programs, as well as responsive claim handling.

ON24 Webcast Elite helps FFVA Mutual reach more people and deliver an engaging, data-driven education program to better support partners and policyholders. FFVA Mutual quickly and easily offers on-demand viewings so people attend whenever and wherever they want, helping the carrier to continue driving engagement and participation after the live event.

With ON24 Intelligence, FFVA Mutual gets real-time feedback to continuously analyze partner engagement and improve their program. For each digital experience, first-person engagement data and insights are seamlessly integrated with Salesforce CRM so marketing and sales teams have visibility into registrants, attendees, and on-demand views, as well as how agents and policyholders are engaging during digital experiences.

"Digital engagement is reshaping insurance, an industry built on trust and creating long-lasting relationships," said Steve Daheb, CMO at ON24. "FFVA Mutual is leading the way in delivering compelling digital experiences using ON24 to create more meaningful connections and better support their many partners and policyholders."

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To learn more about how FFVA Mutual increased reach and created stronger audience insights with ON24's Digital Experience Platform, read the case study at ON24.com/FFVAMutual.

About FFVA Mutual

FFVA Mutual is a Florida-based regional insurance carrier specializing in workers' compensation solutions since 1956. Rated A- (Excellent), FSC VIII by A.M. Best, the company insures a variety of industries and writes business in ten states (AL, FL, GA, IN, KY, MS, NC, SC, TN, and VA). More information about FFVA Mutual is available at https://www.ffvamutual.com/ and on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

